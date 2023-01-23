Gustavsson, Mystics nearly complete huge comeback before falling to NDSCS

Down 19 points after three quarters and 22 in the fourth, Bismarck State College nearly pulled off a stunner over the top team in the Mon-Dak Monday night.

The Mystics clawed all the way back to within one point and had the ball with seven seconds left, but were unable to complete the massive comeback against North Dakota State College of Science, falling 88-87 at the Armory.

"It was all heart," said BSC head coach Thai Haggin. "I told them after the game, 'I'm proud to be your coach.'

"I wasn't surprised really. That's the type of student-athletes we have. They never quit. No matter how bad it might look. They just have tremendous heart and character."

The Wildcats, who improved to 10-1 in the conference and 17-3 overall, led 72-53 after 30 minutes and upped that lead an additional three points in the early minutes of the final frame.

Behind a stellar performance by Mandan High product Sydney Gustavsson, BSC surged back.

Gustavsson poured in 34 points, leading the fierce charge which saw the Mystics outscore NDSCS 34-16 in the fourth quarter.

"You see it all the time in sports, a team gets down big like that and they just give up," Haggin said. "These girls just don't have that in them. They're going to fight and compete to the end and they did an amazing job tonight to get back into the game and have a chance to win at the end."

Gustavsson made 13 of her 20 shots. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

"In the fourth quarter, she was on a mission," Haggin said. "She was getting north and south getting to the basket. She has such a high basketball IQ. She was under control with everything she was doing."

Katherine Fox also turned in a stellar game, which included guarding her sister Ivy Fox (20 points) at times. Katherine poured in 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting and also had a team-high eight rebounds for the undersized Mystics.

"She was our spark, she has been all season," Haggin said of Katherine Fox. "She was super efficient on offense and she took on the challenge of guarding her sister. She played really, really well."

Ashton Kinnebrew filled the stat sheet, as usual. The Century product netted 20 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"I told them after the game, yeah, we don't like to lose, but this shows us where we're at," Haggin said. "To be in that position against a really good team, it should be a big confidence booster for us."

Quinn Neppl topped the Wildcats with 25 points before fouling out.

The Mystics (6-5 Mon-Dak, 9-8 overall) head across town to face United Tribes on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.