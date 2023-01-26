Gustavsson, Kinnebrew lead Mystics over United Tribes

Ashton Kinnebrew led Bismarck State College to a big early lead and fellow sophomore standout Sydney Gustavsson brought it home.

The Mystics' star duo combined for 45 points in an 80-66 win over United Tribes on Thursday night.

Kinnebrew scored nine of her 20 points in the first quarter, while Gustavsson poured in 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as BSC improved to 7-5 in the Mon-Dak and 10-8 overall.

"I don't want to think about the future without them," BSC head coach Thai Haggin said of Gustavsson and Kinnebrew. "The basketball side, that's obvious. Everybody sees it, they're great players. But they're great leaders. Awesome teammates. Great in the community. Just the total package."

Gustavsson, who also plays softball at BSC, deflected, as usual.

"When you have great teammates and coaches that have faith in you, it makes it fun to come to the gym every day, and that's what we have," said Gustavsson, who is uncertain of her future, but wants to continue playing basketball. "I think we're unselfish in how we play. Nobody cares who scores or anything like that. We're just looking for the open player, the best shot and I have confidence in everybody on our team that they're going to make the shot."

The Mystics surged to a 15-point lead after the first quarter.

Kinnebrew was key in all of it. The versatile 5-9 guard made three triples, two coming in an 11-0 BSC run that turned a 5-5 tie into a 16-5 Mystic edge. Kinnebrew also dished out 6 assists in the game.

"Ashton is just so good all-around, both ends of the floor," Haggin said. "As a coach, I want to rest her. I want to rest Sydney, but it's really hard to take them off the floor."

After the Thunderbirds cut the deficit to 10 (29-19) in the second quarter on jumper by Sandie Friday, the Mystics again surged. A three-pointer by Gustavsson and runner in the lane by Haley Gereau, ballooned the lead to 37-19. Friday finished with a team-high 19 points for United Tribes.

"I thought we played really well tonight. We were expecting a tough game. Getting off to a good start really helped us," said Gustavsson, who stuffed the stat sheet with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Down by double digits most of the night, the Thunderbirds made a late push.

Back-to-back three-pointers by TeAnndra Pemberton cut the deficit to 66-57 with 3:14 left.

The Mystics had a quick answer, however.

Out of a timeout, Gustavsson found Katherine Fox open for a three-pointer and Fox hit nothing but net. Fox also had a strong game, pouring in 20 points.

"I don't care what their record is. They have good players and that's what we told the girls," Haggin said. "To come in here and get a win, that's never easy, so we feel good about it."

Gustavsson followed the sweet pass to Fox with a strong low-post move to regain control for the Mystics.

"Whatever coach (Haggin) tells me to do, I'm all for it. Inside, outside, whatever we need," Gustavsson said. "That's how all of us are. We just want to play well and win, so whatever that takes, let's do it."

As usual with both programs, local players were relied on heavily.

BSC started five North Dakota players -- Kinnebrew from Bismarck, Gustavsson and Piper Harris from Mandan, Fox from White Shield and Gereau from Manvel. Harris had another strong game, pulling down a game-best 12 rebounds. The 5-6 guard also had 8 points and 3 steals.

Amaya Ramsey, from Mandan, finished with 13 points for United Tribes. Fort Totten's Myona Dauphinais had 6 points and 7 assists. Kaydence Gourneau of Belcourt added 2.

"It's fun to see all these kids from our state out there competing and playing at a high level," Haggin said. "We're going to keep finding local kids and giving them an opportunity. They've proven they can come out play good basketball."

The Mystics' next game is Monday at Williston State. The Thunderbirds are Dakota College-Bottineau on Sunday.