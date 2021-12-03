Grant County looking for strong season in last hurrah

Grant County girls’ basketball coach Nicole Bentz isn’t looking at this season as a last hurrah, because … well, you just never know.

But there are changes ahead for the Coyotes, beginning next season. After one more year as Grant County of Region 5, the team will co-op with Mott-Regent and move to Region 7 next season. The boys made the move this year.

“It will look different come next year,” said Bentz, who is beginning her 27th season. “We haven’t really talked about it. The decision was just made. That’ll be something we address after the season. I don’t ever want to think about it being the last hurrah, but it totally could be.”

Bentz said declining enrollments are hurting many schools, including Grant County, and forming a co-op is good for the future, numbers wise.

“It might be a real positive thing for both communities,” she said.

Given what Bentz has coming back this year, the Coyotes should be a district contender again and a dark horse to make a region run.

“We return three starters … and have a number of young players who gained a lot of experience,” Bentz said. “Overall, we should have a nice balance of perimeter and post play this season.”

Bentz’s returnees helped the Coyotes advance to the region semifinals last season, where they lost 51-45 to Center-Stanton.

Four players, two seniors and two juniors, will carry most of the load while other players move into their roles.

Samantha Ellison, a 5-10 senior, and Anna Schatz, a 5-10 junior, are the team’s top returning scorers. Ellison averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. Schatz earned All-District 9 honors after averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. She had 42 steals and 17 assists.

Another all-district performer – 5-4 junior Zoey Heid – averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. She was effective on the move, dishing out 26 assists and making 62 steals. She drained 17 3-pointers.

“We have some great shooters who have shown this past season that they are capable of knocking down shots when we needed them,” Bentz said. “This group of girls has the drive and desire to be successful and have been part of a program that has had continued success over the past years.”

Other returning letterwinners are 5-8 senior Danielle Gathright, 5-10 sophomore Madison Zimmerman and 5-7 sophomore Ameerah Rosin.

Marissa Meyer, a 5-5 junior, is another player who saw some varsity time last season.

Bentz wants the Coyotes to remember what it took to have success in the past but have a short-term memory on the floor.

“We have to have confidence to shoot the ball,” Bentz said. “Having the mentality of next play or next shot after a miss will be important for us as a team to be successful.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0