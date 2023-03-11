FARGO -- Century, in search of its seventh Class A girls basketball title since 2010, had no answers for a freewheeling junior and a suffocating defense.

As a result, Grand Forks Red River -- led by junior Jocelyn Schiller's record-setting 34 points -- claimed its first state championship since 1988 with a 61-48 victory Saturday night at the Scheels Health Athletic Complex on the North Dakota State University campus.

Century could not stop Schiller, the 5-foot-7 University of North Dakota commit who broke the championship-game scoring record of 33 points set by Durene Heisler of Devils Lake in 1984.

"Wow," said Century senior Logan Nissley, a University of Nebraska commit who was named North Dakota's Miss Basketball after the title game. "There was no stopping her. When she puts her head down and goes to the basket, it is really hard to stop her. She is so young. She's got a lot of good years ahead of her."

Century, whose season ends with a 23-4 record, also had trouble solving Red River's 2-3 swarming zone defense. It limited Century to a season-low 48 points -- far below its average of 71 points per game. Red River's defense also forced Century into an uncharacteristic 18 turnovers.

"Their speed and agility is just nothing we have seen before," said Nissley. "It was really hard to get any open looks. And when we did, we rushed our shots."

Red River, which entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed from the East Region, jumped out to quick 11-4 lead. A 22-7 run gave the Roughriders a 33-16 lead and eventually a 36-22 halftime advantage.

Nissley, who averages 21 points per game, had four points and no three-pointers at halftime. Bergan Kennebrew, a Miss Basketball finalist who is going to playing at the University of Mary, had 10 points at halftime. Nissley finished with 16 points while Kennebrew added 12 points -- eight off her season average.

Red River's defense, which has limited opponents to 37 points per game this season, was relentless.

"That's an understatement," said Nate Welstad, in his second year as Century's head coach. "We were playing to their tempo. Their defense just rushes you so much. Until you see it and experience it, you just don't know what it's like."

Century adjusted in the second half when it closed the lead to six points three times and five points once. During that stretch, Nissley hit her first three-pointer with 10:12 remaining. Meanwhile, Schiller picked up her fourth foul on a charging call with 5:30 remaining. The fouls were about the only way to slow down Schiller.

With 4:52 remaining, Nissley's two free throws cut the lead to 43-40.

That's when Schiller took over again.

Her shot from the elbow made it 45-40. Her offensive rebound and reverse layup made it 47-40. Cassidy O'Hallaron's three-pointer made it 50-40 with 3:03 remaining. With 1:33 remaining, Schiller hit an off-balance driving layup, was fouled, and sank a free throw to give Red River a 53-40 lead.

After Century cut the lead to three points, Schiller went on to score 13 points. She ended up making 8 of 21 field goals and 18 of 21 free throws.

"Amazing, wasn't it," said Kent Ripplinger, in his 13th season as Red River's head coach whose team finished with 25-2 record.

"We were trying to put all five players on her and we still couldn't stop her," Welstad said. "Her motor just keeps running. That, I think is the most amazing thing about her. She never stops."

It marks the second straight season when Century lost in the title game, following last year's 75-68 loss to Minot. Century started this season with two losses at a Hopkins (Minn.) Tournament. There was a 69-56 setback to Wayzata, a team that lost to Hopkins in a recent section title game for berth into the top-class state tournament. And there was a 72-70 loss to St. Michael-Albertville, a team led by Minnesota Gatorade player of the year Tessa Johnson and a team that will take a 26-3 record to the Minnesota Class 4A state tournament.

After those season-opening losses, Century reeled off 21 straight wins before losing to Minot 75-57 in last week's WDA Tournament championship game.

Century ended up playing in its 10th state championship game in the last 13 seasons and fifth in the last six seasons.

"We had a lot of young girls grow up this season," said Welstad, who will lose seniors like Kinnebrew and Nissley. "You won't see another one like Logan (Nissley) for awhile."