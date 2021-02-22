Garrison's youth is served in quarterfinal round of Region 5 tournament

Garrison shot 56 percent for the game. Grant County shot 38 percent, but controlled the boards 35-28 and had a 17-14 edge in takeaways.

Perkins, who averages 15 points per game, said the first half was the type of basketball that's forged an 18-4 record.

"The first half is how we play. We like to run. We have shooters and we try to get our big (Klein) involved," she said. "The second half we didn't play defense like we can. We got complacent."

"We weren't running our offense as well as we could (after intermission). We have to be way more patient," she added.

Perkins said it will take 32 good minutes against Wilton-Wing in the semifinal round.

"We all have to be mentally prepared. They're a good team, and we'll have to be careful with the ball. And we can't let them have second-chance opportunities," she observed.

Matt Chase is Garrison's first-year head coach, but said he's coached his current team at the lower levels of the Trooper basketball program.

Garrison dressed only eight players on Monday, and Chase said that's what the team will look like the rest of the season.