Karli Klein did not play hockey in high school, but she completed the all-state hat trick on Monday.

The three-sport standout at Garrison was one of 11 players named second team all-state in Class B girls basketball.

Klein had already earned the top honor in volleyball and track and field. Doing so in basketball capped off what head coach Matt Chase said was an all-time career.

"Karli Klein is the best female athlete to ever come out of Garrison," Chase said. "I really believe that. What she's accomplished in her high school career is pretty incredible."

Klein, a 5-11 senior, averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds this season for the Troopers, who finished fourth at the state Class B tournament in Minot, capping a 23-4 season.

Chase coached Klein and fellow seniors Mia Gehring and Katie Zook since they were fifth-graders. The last three years that trio led the Troopers to a record of 63-11.

"Those three girls have worked so hard during the season, during the offseason and they proved that when you stick together, results will follow," Chase said. "Karli Klein was the one bringing it all together. She's a natural born leader. She has a great attitude and is willing to do anything for the team."

Klein, a top hurdler in Class B, will go on to a track and field career at the NCAA Division II level at Northern State.

"She had multiple offers in three sports. That just shows you how talented of an athlete she is," Chase said. "She'll go there and succeed. Then she'll go on and succeed in life. I have absolutely no doubt about that."

Of the 16 players named to the all-state team, 13 were seniors.

Hailey Quam of Shiloh Christian earned the honor for the third year in a row. She was named to the second team as a sophomore playing for Wilton-Wing.

She was a first-team selection twice and a Miss Basketball finalist for Shiloh. This season, Quam averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Joining Quam on the first team were Decontee Smith of state champion Central Cass, along with Ellie Braaten (Westhope-Newburg), Halle Crockett (Northern Cass) and Brenna Stroklund (Kenmare-Bowbells).

Bowman County senior Ellie Powell was named to the second team. Powell averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.