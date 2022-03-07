Garrison upends Flasher in Region 5 quarterfinal battle

Sorry coach, but the secret is out of the bag.

Garrison coach Justin Folk was happy coming into Monday’s opening round of the Region 5 Class B boys’ basketball tournament as an unknown.

But after knocking off Flasher 64-61 in the quarterfinals at St. Mary’s High School in Bismarck, the Troopers aren’t about to sneak up on Shiloh Christian in tonight’s semifinals.

“I’d rather come in as the underdog and see what we could do,” Garrison coach Justin Folk said. “They should be talking about Flasher and Shiloh. Those are great teams. Take nothing away from them, without some injuries, they are different ball clubs.”

Junior guard Connor Kerzmann drained five 3-pointers to set a school single-season record with 78 and finished with 21 points. And he’s not done yet as the Troopers have at least two more games to play.

The Troopers will face off against Shiloh tonight. The Skyhawks’ star player, Carter Englund, was on the bench in street clothes for the Skyhawks’ 74-32 win over Washburn in the quarters.

Both Englund and Flasher’s Jace Friesz tore knee ligaments in the last month. Friesz played most of Monday’s game but was not as mobile as he has been and was limited to one three-pointer and six points total.

Folk said the Troopers prepared as if Jace would be his typical self, but they also turned attention to his brother, Javin.

“We prepared like he was going to be at full strength,” Folk said. “He’s too good a player to not prepare for. (But) we had to take his brother away, too, but he filled up the stat sheet. The whole goal was to limit him the best we could.”

Javin had 17 of his 31 points in the second half. But he, like the rest of the Bulldogs, struggled from three-point range. They made just four of 20 attempts, one fewer than Kerzmann.

Garrison made nine 3-pointers.

“We usually shoot pretty well in practice,” Kerzmann said. “Practice makes perfect.”

Neither team shot well early on, and with 3:45 to play in the first quarter, Flasher tied the game 7-7 and Jace Friesz came off the bench for the first time. But instead of that igniting a Bulldog surge, it was the Troopers who went on a literal run.

Over the next two and a half minutes, Garrison scored three times on fast breaks, two off turnovers and another off one of Brady Norenberg’s two blocked shots by the 6-foot-9 junior.

Garrison led 18-7 after one quarter and extended the lead to 14 points on Bennett Kamp’s 3-pointer, one of four in the first half by the Troopers. Flasher, meanwhile, missed all nine three-point tries in the first half.

But the Bulldogs weren’t out of it. Instead, they started hitting shots. After going 2-for-15 in the first quarter, they finished the half 10-for-30. Not great, but better.

Back-to-back breakaway layups by Javin Friesz cut the deficit to 29-25. Norenberg’s put-back with one second left in the half made it a 31-25 game

“We just made sure we came out on fire and played hard and played good defense,” Kerzmann said. “We planned to take away Javin … But it worked out.”

Javin Friesz had 14 points at half.

Flasher slashed the lead to a single point, 34-33, with 4:10 to play in the third before a three-point play by Norenberg and a 3-pointer by Kerzmann gave them some breathing room

That became a pattern in the second half. The Bulldogs would make it a one-possession game before the Troopers pulled away.

Kerzmann scored eight points and Braxton Iglehart three in a run that gave the Troopers a 53-45 lead with 5:30 remaining. Javin Friesz’s three-pointer (the second in 15 tries by Flasher) cut it to five and the Bulldogs eventually got within three, but that was it until just six seconds remained and Bonogosky nailed a 3-pointer to make it 64-61.

Jace Friesz’s last shot as a Bulldog was a full-court heave as time ran out.

Iglehart and Little Hail Perkins ended the night with 11 points for Garrison.

Braxton Hatzenbuhler had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

