Locking in on the boards helped Garrison lock up a spot in the Region 5 finals.

The Troopers pulled away over the final eight minutes, posting a 74-56 victory over Flasher in semifinal action of the Region 5 tournament on Tuesday at St. Mary’s High School.

“Defensive rebounding is what won us this game,” said Troopers senior guard Connor Kerzmann, who scored seven of his team-leading 21 points over the final eight minutes.

“We had that one stretch where they got a lot of offensive rebounds and we said we’ve got to rebound,” Garrison coach Justin Folk said. “We’ve got to be tough with the ball. And then after that we kind of got every one of them and started to play pretty good defense without fouling because Javin (Friesz) makes a lot of free throws.”

The Troopers outscored the Bulldogs 26-13 over the final eight minutes after leading 47-43 at the end of three quarters in a game that saw four ties and four lead changes earlier.

Friesz, Flasher’s high-scoring junior guard, did everything he could to keep the Bulldogs in the game, finishing with a game-high 33 points. But No. 9-ranked Garrison was too much for the Bulldogs down the stretch.

“He’s the real deal. He’s one of the best players in the state,” Folk said of Friesz. “He was all-state last year, he should be again this year. It doesn’t matter how close you are, he can get up over the top of you.”

“We had to control Javin Friesz because he can go out and score a lot and we did a god job on that,” Kerzmann said. “He’s a great player.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Troopers. Along with Kerzmann’s 21, Garrison got 14 from Brady Norenberg and 13 apiece from Braxton Iglehart and Little Hail Perkins.

“It’s nice. We’re led by Connor, obviously but Brady Norenberg can have a big game. He’s a tough matchup for everybody,” Folk said. “Brax is as good as they get too but he’s kind of in Connor’s shadow but he can score in bunches too.”

Kerzmann hit five of Garrison’s eight three-pointers and scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Braxton Igleheart had nine points and Norenberg seven over the final eight minutes.

“We just had to be us tonight,” Kerzmann said. “That got us through and that got us the win tonight

“Our whole team had a great night.”

Sophomore Grant Hauge added nine for Flasher (13-12), which will play Washburn at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 5 third-place game.

The Troopers will take on defending champion Shiloh Christian in the title game at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re going to have to play pretty much perfect,” Folk said. “They’re as good a ball club as there is in the state and it’s going to have to be our best effort of the year.”