Emily Schlehr and Karli Klein delivered with big shots late.

The defense came up with big stops all night.

As a result, No. 8-ranked Garrison is one win away from a trip to the state Class B tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Troopers made the big plays they needed at both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter to edge No. 3-seeded Central McLean 52-47 in the Region 5 tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Mandan High School.

In a back-and-forth battle with the Cougars that featured eight ties and six lead changes, Emily Schlehr drilled a corner three with 5:36 remaining, putting the Troopers in front for good.

Schlehr finished with 16 points, hitting a pair of clutch jumpers down the stretch.

“Emily – this is the best she’s ever played,” Garrison coach Matt Chase said. “And I always knew she was ready for this moment. She trusts herself. She doesn’t have a conscience, and I’m OK with that, but she’s got a big heart and it showed tonight.”

Klein – who scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds – hit a putback with 2:18 left to push Garrison back up by four points at 50-46.

Mia Gehring – who also hit a go-ahead three-pointer early in the fourth quarter – finished with 14 for the Troopers.

The game was knotted up at 38-38 after three quarters, and the lead changed hands four times in the opening two and a half minutes. Once Garrison got the lead, their defense took over.

“That’s where we knew we were going to win the game, was on the defensive end,” Chase said. “With only five or six kids out there, they really bought into the defensive rotation and that’s how we win games.

“Our offense is really good because we play so hard on the defensive end and it turns into good offense. We communicated really well on the defensive end. When you communicate well, you’re going to rotate properly, and that’s what we did.”

Emily Schlehr said the Troopers needed to remain focused for the final eight minutes.

“Just staying calm and composed when it’s such a high-pressure game,” she said. “A lot of emotions throughout the game, so we had to stay composed and calm and just take the best shots and slow it down on our side when we had the chance to.

“We had to talk through all the screens. Talking was very important tonight and we did that very well.”

With Kaitlyn Zook in foul trouble early, the Troopers were working with a short rotation. But it didn’t faze anyone.

“Our seniors and Emily and Cara (Schlehr), and really the whole group, even the kids that don’t see the floor – we’re a family. That’s how we approach everything,” Chase said. “We’re together, we got here because of how close and tight-knit we are.”

The Troopers’ defense made things tough on the Cougars.

“Ashtyn Smith and Daisy Sparrow and (Taya) Hornberger, they’ve had good careers. We knew we had to slow those three down a little bit,” Chase said. “Karli Klein did a great job on Daisy and when Katie Zook got in foul trouble and we went with a little more length on Smith to try to make her have a hard time getting a shot off, I think Cara’s length and athleticism really bothered her.”

“We just had such good energy tonight and everyone was playing together,” Schlehr said.

Adlyn Eng paced the No. 7-ranked Cougars (20-3) with 17 points. Smith finished with eight and Morgan Snyder and Reagan Kjelstrup each had seven.

Central McLean will take on Washburn at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place game.

Garrison will take on No. 5-ranked Shiloh Christian in the title game, with a trip to Minot for the state Class B tournament on the line.

“We wanted it. We’ve been dreaming about it,” Chase said. “I’ve been with these seniors since the fifth grade and this is the moment we’ve been waiting for, just the opportunity to play in this game. They deserve it and now we’ve got to go earn it on Thursday.”

“We’re going to need really high energy, play together, play smart,” Schlehr said. “We have to be smart against Shiloh and talk on defense, take the best shots and get it done.”