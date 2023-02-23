Matt Chase couldn’t have scripted a better start to the Region 5 tournament championship game.

Garrison turned the tables on Shiloh Christian, racing out to an early lead and never letting up on the way to a 70-58 victory over the defending champions on Thursday night at the Mandan High School gym.

But it wasn’t necessarily an Xs and Os kind of game.

“We have a tendency to always start really strong, we’re doing the right things and we’re working the ball around and then with our rotation being so small, the lack of energy kind of catches up to us,” the Garrison head coach said. “But that was all heart tonight.

“There wasn’t anything I could have done schematically or drawn on a board that could have really helped them. I tried my best to manage the game but we won because of their heart and the time they have put in.”

The No. 5-ranked Skyhawks had jumped out to big early leads in the first two games of the regional tournament, but this time it was the No. 8-ranked Troopers landing the first punch.

“We knew we needed to come out and punch them in the mouth, make sure they couldn’t get back up,” said Garrison senior Karli Klein. “I think we did that perfectly and we kept it up through the entire game. In the past, we’ve gotten tired in the second half because there’s only five of us but we were ready tonight.”

The Troopers opened the game on a 17-5 run and Mia Gehring banked in a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give Garrison a 20-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

A 12-7 run to start the second quarter pushed Garrison’s advantage to 32-14 on a corner three from Emily Schlehr.

“We were making sure we were getting the ball passed around, making sure we were getting the best shots possible not just the first shot,” said Klein, who scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots. “That really helped us.”

Five players scored more than nine points as the Troopers took turns hitting big shots all night long.

Emily Schlehr had a game-high 20 and Kaitlyn Zook – who missed a lot of playing time in the semis with foul trouble – was back, scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Cara Schlehr and Gehring each had nine.

“We call it the green light. They’re never going to get in trouble if they shoot the ball,” Chase said. “I think that relaxes them a little bit, to know that, do they take dumb shots, sure they do – but they know that I trust them and in turn they trust themselves.

“There’s not a shot they don’t think they can make. And that’s the attitude we have on this team and we’ve had all year. And tonight it paid off.”

The Troopers (22-2) avenged a 62-47 homecourt loss to the Skyhawks – their only region loss and one of only two all season.

“The difference was we wanted it more,” Klein said. “We wanted it in Garrison, but we didn’t realize how much we actually wanted it. That hit in the mouth really hit us hard and we knew that we were going to have to dig deep, find something different and we were able to do that.”

Once they got a lead, there was do letting up. The Skyhawks pulled within 10 (43-33) on a Payge Schock layup with 3:34 left in the third quarter, but every time Shiloh tried to chip away at the deficit, Garrison had an answer.

The Troopers handled Shiloh’s pressure defense, and made things tough on the Shiloh offense with some aggressive defense of their own.

“We handled their press. And our defense, it’s only in the half court for the most part, but it leads to a lot of turnovers and then our offense is much better,” Chase said. “We communicated really well tonight and that’s when we’re at our best, when we do those things.”

Klein, the Region 5 senior athlete of the year, and Shiloh all-stater Hailey Quam went head to head for most of the night and Klein helped limit Quam to 12 points, just four in the first half.

“She’s a good player and we knew we had to worry about her but we knew with everybody else playing their positions, I could do mine and I trusted everyone else to do theirs,” Klein said. “All the trust we have in each other just carried us all the way.”

“They’re a great team. Dan Seifert is a great coach and Hailey Quam is one of the best players in the state and she had a heck of a career,” Chase said. “But Karli Klein did a heck of a job on her tonight, got her in foul trouble and kind of limited her easy shots.”

Dedra Wood led the Skyhawks (21-3) with 14 points. Quam had 12 and Payge Schock 10 for the Skyhawks.

With the win, Garrison earned a spot in the Class B state tournament March 2-4 at the Minot State Dome. It’s the first trip to state for the Troopers since 1999.

Central McLean 72, Washburn 20

Daisy Sparrow scored 16 points to lead No. 7-ranked Central McLean to its 21st win of the season.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead and went on to defeat Washburn 67-20 in the third-place game.

Central McLean (21-3) led 17-5 after one quarter and 28-8 at the intermission.

Along with Sparrow, Adlyn Eng (16) and Taya Hornberger 912) scored in double figure for Central McLean. Ashtyn Smith and Morgan Snyder each added eight.

Ashlyn Schmitz finished with 11 for the Cardinals (12-10).