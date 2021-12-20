Garrison looking to continue strong start

Garrison’s good start has not been surprising, especially to the Troopers.

With every player returning off last season’s 18-win team, Garrison has nearly played its way into the Class B poll. At 7-0, Garrison is one spot out of the top 10, not that they’re worrying about that.

“These girls came into the season with high expectations. They want to be good,” coach Matt Chase said. “I think we probably took some teams by surprise last year. That wasn’t going to be the case this season.”

Heading into tonight’s game against Glenburn, the Troopers have been dominant. They’re winning by more than 25 points per contest, allowing fewer than 40 points per game.

“Everything starts for us on defense,” Chase said. “The communication has been really good. We’re gelling, you can see the improvement.”

Offensively, the Troopers can go inside and out.

Sweet Cedar Perkins, a 5-foot-8 senior, is off to a fast start. She’s averaging just a shade under 20 points per game.

“I’m getting a ton of calls from college coaches,” Chase said of Perkins. “She was good last year, but she’s taken another step this season. She can really shoot it. She put in a pile of time over the summer and has become more of a complete player. She’s really, really good.”

Perkins gets plenty of help.

Junior guards Mia Gehring and Kaitlyn Zook are averaging 14 points each. Perkins, Gehring and Zook are making more threes than twos.

“They’re shooters. They’re making between three-and-a-half to four three-pointers a game. It’s different from what people around town might be used to, but they’ve put in a ton of time in the gym,” Chase said. “They’re shooting at a really high level. Even if they miss a few, you’re not going to say, ‘Don’t shoot.’ They’re too good,” Chase said.

Inside, the Troopers have 5-11 junior Karli Klein, an All-Region returner and star volleyball player, who led Garrison to the state tournament in that sport. She did so with two ribs that were out of place.

“Karli’s one of the best athletes to ever come out of Garrison,” Chase said. “She’s played really well, but she’s going to just get better. She’s averaging about 13 (points), but that will come up. She draws a lot of attention, but she’s very willing to kick it out to our shooters.

"She's an unbelievable competitor and a great leader."

Klein owns the glass. She’s averaging 14 rebounds per game and has 17- and 18-rebound games so far.

“Teams kind of have to pick your poison. We have a lot of shooters, but then inside Karli’s as good a post player as you’d ever want,” Chase said.

Even better, Chase said, is their desire to share the ball.

“We’re way more together. Absolutely no me at all,” Chase said. “We ran into that a little last year. So far, so good. We’re all on the same page.”

Depth also is a strength.

Senior Madelin Hurt, junior Coryssa Behles, sophomore Emily Schlehr and up-and-coming eighth-grader Cara Schlehr provide quality minutes during games and solid competition during practice.

Still, there are things to work on.

“We have a tendency to start slow. We need to be focused right from the start for 32 minutes,” Chase said. “We’d like to press more. We have really good athleticism and we’re deep. But to do that, we need to stay out of foul trouble and we’ve had some difficulties with that.”

The top of Region 5 is strong. Shiloh Christian is unbeaten and ranked seventh. Central McLean has just one loss in eight games, to Shiloh. Grant County (4-3) and Flasher (4-3) also have gotten off to solid starts.

Marquee games loom Jan. 11 vs. Central McLean in Turtle Lake, and a month later in Bismarck against Shiloh (Feb. 10). Could both still be unbeaten?

“We kind of do build our practices around Shiloh and Central McLean. Those two teams are very good,” Chase said. “If you look at our region with coach Jenkins at Wilton, coach Bentz at Grant County … some years everybody is playing for second. This year, you have four or five teams that can be right in it. It’s going to be very interesting.”

Garrison expects to be there when the region championship is determined late February in Mandan.

“The girls have played well. They’ve worked really hard. They’re competitive. It’s a fun group to be around,” Chase said. “We feel like if we continue to improve, we’ll have a good chance to do some pretty special things at the end of the season.”

