Friesz surpasses 1K points as Flasher advances to Mandan Holiday Tournament final

The first eight minutes were a struggle for the Flasher Bulldogs.

Despite a tough start, Flasher is back in the finals of the Mandan Holiday Tournament, rallying for a 59-51 semifinal victory over Glen Ullin-Hebron on Thursday night.

“The guys showed tremendous resolve,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “I didn’t think we played with enough poise right away. We were a little sped up. Their defense is long and athletic, it presents some challenges. I think once we started to have a little more poise we were able to attack and get out and run.”

Glen Ullin-Hebron used a 14-2 run to take a 20-7 lead after one quarter.

“Our defense carries over into our offense and it was a little bit of a lack of defense,” said Bulldogs junior Javin Friesz. “The guys really stepped up and we brought it that second half.”

The Bearcats’ matchup zone gave Flasher trouble early on, limiting the Bulldogs to three field goals over the opening eight minutes.

“We were a little slow and flustered in the first half,” Friesz said. “We went over it in practice the day before, so we were ready for it. But in the first half we were just a little sped up and in the second half we got things slowed down, the ball started moving and we started knocking down shots.”

“They were in a rhythm and we weren’t making them feel us defensively and once we settled in and knew what they were doing, then I thought we did a better job defensively,” Nieuwsma said.

Flasher opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to pull within 20-16, and they closed the first half on an 8-0 run, trimming a 10-point deficit to two at the intermission, at 28-26.

Friesz led the way for Flasher, which won its third straight contest. The junior poured in 33 points and went over the 1,000-point mark in his Bulldogs career with a three-pointer late in the third quarter.

A running jumper and a pair of free throws from Friesz tied the game at 32-32 two minutes into the second half. With two minutes left in the period, Carter Bonogofsky tied it at 39-39 on a layup, and Friesz cashed in on a layup off a Bearcats turnover 17 seconds later to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 41-39.

Friesz had seven points in a 14-1 run over the final four minutes of the quarter, going over the 1,000-point mark on a three-pointer with 37 seconds left that gave Flasher a 46-39 lead.

“That was a great finish,” Nieuwsma said. “There were some games earlier in the year where we didn’t really finish out quarters that well, and I think the guys really dug in and impacted the game defensively, which allowed us to get out and run and to get stops. We keep track of kills -- three stops in a row and I think unofficially we had six today, so that’s huge.”

After allowing 20 points over the first eight minutes, the Bulldogs clamped down and allowed only 19 over the middle two quarters, and only 31 over the final three periods.

“Coach always says the possession doesn’t end until you get the rebound and that was big for us in the second half,” Friesz said. “We got some big rebounds, the fouls started racking up and we got to the line and that helped us out.”

Friesz finished with 33 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Bonogofsky added 10 and Joey Richter nine.

“On our team, everyone’s status is equal but everybody’s roles are a little bit different,” Nieuwsma said. “All the guys stepped up and starred in their roles. That’s what led to us being successful.”

Kanyon Unruh led Glen Ullin-Hebron (3-1) with 12, while Damian Gervig added 11 and Will Mickelson 10.

The Bulldogs will take on Region 5 rival Standing Rock (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday for the tournament title. The Warriors defeated Linton-HMB 62-60 in the other semifinal.

The Bearcats will square off with the Lions (5-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for third place.

Wilton-Wing 72, Surrey 57

Wilton-Wing bounced back for a narrow loss Wednesday with a 15-point win over Surrey in the first consolation game Thursday.

Trey Koski and Hunter Wolff netted 16 points each for the Miners. Wolff sank four three-pointers.

Will Mayo and Ayden Amundson combined for 37 points for Surrey with 19 and 18, respectively.

Bottineau 73, New-Salem Almont 56

Carson Haerer hot week in Mandan continued with a stellar 42-point performance for Bottineau in its victory over New Salem-Almont.

Haerer, who made five three-pointers, has 70 points in the first two games of the tournament. Ryder Pollman pumped in 22 points for the Stars.

Wyatt Kuhn led the Holsteins with 22 points.