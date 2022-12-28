Friesz leads Flasher over Surrey at Mandan Holiday Tournament

Friesz has been a name that has scared Class B defenses up and down the state.

Surrey got a taste of the junior-year Friesz’s talents in the second quarterfinal of the Mandan tournament Wednesday, as Javin Friesz went off in a 62-42 Flasher win.

“We came out with the right intensity and attitude,” Flasher head coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “It was a challenge, but the guys rose to the challenge and competed their tails off.”

Friesz was unstoppable for the Bulldogs in the first half, knocking in 27 of his game-high 35 points while Flasher built a 41-18 halftime lead on Surrey.

“Javin is a heck of a player,” Nieuwsma said. “He can attack you off the bounce and shoot from outside, and the other guys fed off of that.”

First-half foul trouble hampered just about everything the Mustangs were trying to do. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs played relatively foul-free and totaled just six fouls. Surrey was whistled for 14 fouls in the first half, many of which came in the first quarter.

“You want to make them feel you, play defense on your feet without fouling,” Nieuwsma said. “Let them know you’re there and be a pest. We did a good job of getting good ball pressure and making them feel us when they were trying to get into what they wanted to do.

“We had the right mindset offensively. We were in attack mode but weren’t sped up too much. We were able to attack spots where they were out of position and draw some fouls.”

Friesz wasn’t just active on the offensive end. The junior guard had a double-double with 15 rebounds, four steals, one block and just one foul.

That was true of all Flasher players. Nieuwsma was happy with his team’s effort on both sides of the court in their first game back off the holiday break.

“We love coming to this holiday tournament,” he said. “The kids competed well and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

In holding the Mustangs to 18 first-half points, high scorer for Surrey was William Mayo with just six points. Dalton Walker and Ayden Amundson contributing four apiece.

Mayo heated up in the second half, flushing a trio of threes to finish with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

“Surrey has some guys that can step out as well as play inside,” Nieuwsma said. “[Mayo] is the head of the snake for them, he can do it all, but we were able to get up into his shorts a little and he hurt himself a little with foul trouble.

“We lost him a couple times in the second half when they ran him through some screens. He’ll get his, but I thought we did a good job of holding him down.”

Carter Bonogofsky was the best secondary scorer of the game. The senior guard nailed four threes and finished with 19 points, splitting them nearly evenly between a 10-point first half and a nine-point second half.

“When they were trying to help on [Javin], Carter Bonogofsky hit some big shots for us,” Nieuwsma said. “We were able to get some rim runs. I was proud of our team effort offensively.”

Amundson was Surrey’s second-leading scorer with seven points.

Bonogofsky was key to Flasher’s offense in the second half when the Mustangs threw a defensive change-up at the Bulldogs.

“They threw a wrinkle at us, and we weren’t as patient as we were in the first half,” Nieuwsma said. “We did a good job of reversing the ball, but then we got stuck late in the clock.”

Nieuwsma is looking forward to his team’s matchup with Glen Ullin-Hebron in the semifinals.

“That was a tight game [between Glen Ullin-Hebron and Wilton-Wing] that went down to the wire,” Nieuwsma said. “Glen Ullin has some guards and bigs that will pose some problems for us.”

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 79, WILTON-WING 78

The first quarterfinal of the tournament was a dandy between Wilton-Wing and Glen Ullin-Hebron, with the Bearcats coming out on top with a late push, 79-78.

A one-point game with one minute to go stayed that way as the teams traded baskets inside to push it to 79-78 with 15.8 seconds to go. Wilton-Wing forced a five-second turnover on their offensive baseline to give themselves the opportunity for the final, winning shot.

Wilton-Wing had three different chances at the winning shot, but could not get any to fall. Glen Ullin-Hebron had a chance to build their lead with a trip to the foul line, but they missed the first free throw of a one-and-one and Wilton-Wing secured the rebound.

Will Mickelson of the Bearcats led all scorers with 26 points, nailing 13 field goals using his height advantage on Wilton-Wing’s defenders.

The Bearcats were also keyed offensively by Ben Hossman (20 points) and Kanyon Unruh (19 points).

Wilton-Wing’s attack was balanced. Hunter Wolff (16 points), Bradon Wallace (15 points), Trey Koski (15 points), Kendal Sondrol (13 points) and DonTaye Fetzer (10 points) all netted double figures.

Wilton-Wing’s downfall was at the free-throw line. The Miners made just three of their eight attempts. Glen Ullin-Hebron was 10 of 14 at the charity stripe.