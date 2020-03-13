For the Mandan Braves, odd ending to a season of winning

"The kids were kind of in shock. They didn't believe us right away," Schafer said. "You have conflicting emotions for sure. We were excited because we thought we'd get to have one more day together as a team and we were really excited about that. At the same time, this is such a special group of young men and for them to be able to win their final game together, not many teams can say that. We had hoped that would happen on Saturday, but as it turns out, it ended up being today."

It was a successful season for both teams by any metric.

The Mandan girls won 17 games, the boys 16. The school produced two more Miss (Lakyn Darras) and Mr. (Elijah Klein) Basketball candidates. Both players surpassed 1,000 points. Klein approached 1,500 and finished his career as the third-leading rebounder in state history, passing the likes of Dexter Werner (857), A.J. Jacobson (836) and Brian Qvale (819) -- all three of whom went on to successful NCAA Division I careers.

"You just kind of run out of adjectives with Eli," Schafer said. "I don't think it's too much to say he's one of the best players to ever come out of this state."

Mandan's boys team had eight seniors. Jaxton Wiest, the Braves' point guard, played with a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, which will require surgery.