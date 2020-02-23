Flasher, Underwood coming in hot to Region 5 tournament

Flasher and Underwood, the top two seeds for this week’s Region 5 girls basketball tournament at Mandan High School, are coming in hot.
The Bulldogs, the District 9 tournament champions, have won nine straight games. Underwood, following its 3-0 run in the District 10 tourney, has won six straight.
Seasoned players are the backbone of both team’s stellar seasons.
“Having experienced players definitely is a big help, no doubt about it,” said Heidi Alt, Flasher head coach. “They know what’s at stake. They want to keep playing.”
Flasher (17-4) kicks off the three-day tournament at Mandan High School today at 3 p.m. against Garrison (11-10). Game 2 features Center-Stanton (11-11) and Grant County (18-4).
Underwood, with its sparkling 17-5 mark, takes on Standing Rock (5-15) in the third game. Comets coach Greg Ballard said seniors Taysha Snyder, Milah Kibbel and Maggie Eng have provided strong play and leadership.
“Our seniors are very good leaders,” Ballard said. “Last year, we didn’t have any seniors. This year, those three girls have done a very good job of leading our team.”
Snyder is the headliner, not just for Underwood, but the region.
The 5-foot-10 senior surpassed 1,300 points during the district tournament.
“She’s a terrific all-around player,” Ballard said of Snyder, also a 4.0 student. “She does so many things for our team. She helps bring the ball up the floor. She plays in the post. She’s a great player. She’s a treat to have.”
Snyder averages 19 points and 13 rebounds per game, but the Comets get contributions from everyone. In the District 10 tournament championship game against Center-Stanton, Snyder was held to seven points, but Underwood still won by 14.
Freshmen Taya Hornberger, Lilly Eng and Ashtyn Smith, along with sophomore Lexie Jacobson, also are key contributors for the Comets.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate. Those other girls have really been stepping up since midseason,” Ballard said.
The Underwood/Center-Stanton winner will play either Shiloh Christian (14-7) or Wilton-Wing (14-7) in the semifinals on Tuesday night.
“The teams in our region are very good. If you don’t play well, you could be done right away,” Ballard said. “It’s one of those where you better show up.”
Heidi Alt knows what it takes for tournament success. She was an assistant coach for Grant County when the Coyotes won the state title in 2018. Her daughters, seniors Coral and Camryn, are among the top players in the region.
Coral, at 5-11, and Camryn, who stands 6-2, can play both inside and out. Coral leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 16 points per game. Camryn and juniors Faith Marion and Tymber Boldt are all averaging between 11 and 13 points per game.
The key for the red-hot Bulldogs? Don’t mess with success. Flasher’s last loss was Jan. 13 against Shiloh.
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing, play to our strengths and recognize what the weaknesses of our opponent,” Heidi Alt said. “We don’t necessarily need to play better than we have been, we just need to maintain the level we’ve been playing at and be consistent.”
Flasher has three seniors in its starting lineup -- the Alt twins and Hannah Roth.
“We’ve been rebounding very well and offensively we’ve been seeing each other and getting really good shots,” Heidi Alt said. “It’s almost like they’re reaching each other’s minds. We have very good team chemistry and that’s reflected in how well they’re playing together.”
Flasher is looking to pull a double, of sorts. The Bulldogs advanced to the state volleyball tournament in November with largely the same cast of characters.
“The girls came into the season so well-conditioned. Coach (Jerlyn) Gabrielson always makes sure the kids are in great condition in volleyball and that continued right into basketball,” Heidi Alt said.
The Bulldogs are hoping for a similar run, this time in basketball.
“Nothing is going to be easy. Everybody is back to 0-0 now,” Heidi Alt said. “This is the time you need to be at your best.”
