Flasher, Underwood coming in hot to Region 5 tournament

The key for the red-hot Bulldogs? Don’t mess with success. Flasher’s last loss was Jan. 13 against Shiloh.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing, play to our strengths and recognize what the weaknesses of our opponent,” Heidi Alt said. “We don’t necessarily need to play better than we have been, we just need to maintain the level we’ve been playing at and be consistent.”

Flasher has three seniors in its starting lineup -- the Alt twins and Hannah Roth.

“We’ve been rebounding very well and offensively we’ve been seeing each other and getting really good shots,” Heidi Alt said. “It’s almost like they’re reaching each other’s minds. We have very good team chemistry and that’s reflected in how well they’re playing together.”

Flasher is looking to pull a double, of sorts. The Bulldogs advanced to the state volleyball tournament in November with largely the same cast of characters.

“The girls came into the season so well-conditioned. Coach (Jerlyn) Gabrielson always makes sure the kids are in great condition in volleyball and that continued right into basketball,” Heidi Alt said.

The Bulldogs are hoping for a similar run, this time in basketball.

“Nothing is going to be easy. Everybody is back to 0-0 now,” Heidi Alt said. “This is the time you need to be at your best.”

