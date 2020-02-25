Flasher, Shiloh advance to Region 5 title tilt

Camryn Alt sank a career-high six 3-pointers on her way to 24 points Tuesday as the Flasher Bulldogs won their 10th straight game 61-34 over Center-Stanton in semifinal action of the Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School.
Flasher will play Shiloh Christian, a 60-43 winner over Underwood for the title and a berth in the state Class B tournament on Thursday night.
Alt had four of her 3-pointers in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater
“She was very excited about that one. I was a little excited, too,” Flasher coach Heidi Alt said. “Everybody was ready to shoot and to do what their roles were well.”
Camryn’s obviously was to shoot.
“Honestly, I was just praying they would go in,” Camryn Alt said. “That’s the most I’ve had in a game. When I make one, my confidence goes up. I thought, you know what, I’m just going to keep going.”
Center-Stanton coach Drew Erhardt was concerned about losing track of Camryn.
“We just lost track of her. We just couldn’t get as close as we did in the first half and that showed,” Erhardt said.
The Bulldogs (19-4) survived a sloppy first half thanks to a nine-point surge in the last 3:49 of the second quarter. Coral Alt’s free throws with 21 seconds to play staked the Bulldogs to a 21-12 lead
Flasher hit just seven of 24 shots in the first half, but that was decent compared to the Wildcats, who made only five of 25 shots. They were 1-for-11 casting 3-pointers over the Bulldog zone.
The teams exchanged points early and were tied at 5-5 with 5:32 left in the first quarter after Katie Frank’s 3-pointer drew Center-Stanton even.
With two minutes to play, it was still 5-5 before Faith Marion’s basket broke the tie. The Wildcats (12-12) led for the last time at 8-6.
Camryn Alt’s driving layup with six minutes to play in the half gave Flasher the lead for good.
Camryn and her sister, Coral, combined for 19 of Flasher’s 21 third-quarter points. Coral finished the night with 19 points, 13 in the second half. Camryn had 17 in the second half and Tymber Boldt had all six of her points after the break.
Katie Frank paced the Wildcats with 12 points.
Shiloh 60, Underwood 43
Grace Kelly pulled double duty on Tuesday, leading the Skyhawks in scoring with 21 points and moving into the low blocks on defense when Shiloh post Jacie Hall got in early foul trouble.
Kelly was up to the task.
“She played an awesome game. We need that from her,” Shiloh coach Daryl Bearstail said. “Grace is a competitor who wants to step up when we need her.”
Kelly had 13 points after halftime and was patrolling the low post.
“I’m ready to play that position when I have to,” Kelly said. “I usually guard the forwards and guards when Jacie's in and she’ll take the bigger posts.”
Hall’s effectiveness was limited by fouls, but she still scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter despite being whistled for her third and fourth fouls. Kelly found herself deeper in the offensive zone, too.
“I started playing in the post more and posting up rather than hanging out on the outside,” Kelly said.
Hall had to back off Underwood senior forward Taysha Snyder, who finished with 21 points despite being in foul trouble herself. But Kelly was able to challenge drives and rebound strong without fear of fouls.
“When Jacie’s out, Grace has to go down low and she’s capable of doing that,” Bearstail said.
The Comets (19-5) grabbed an early lead behind Snyder, who had the Comets’ first five points and 10 points at the half.
Kelsey Mischel’s 3-pointer with 6:27 left in the first quarter gave Shiloh (16-7) the lead and after Underwood tied it, Kennady Walth made sure the Skyhawks kept it by scoring six of her team’s next eight points. Walth’s reverse layup with 1:15 remaining made it a 26-15 game.
Underwood was plagued by a series of turnovers -- nine in the first half and 16 overall.
Hall was held to just two points and three fouls in the first half. But the Skyhawks were still able to establish her presence in the third quarter as she scored nine points to help Shiloh to a 47-34 lead after three quarters.
Dedra Wood scored 10 or her 12 points in the second half.
Underwood, which plays Center-Stanton for third place, got 14 points from Maggie Eng.