Flasher, Shiloh advance to Region 5 title tilt

Kelly had 13 points after halftime and was patrolling the low post.

“I’m ready to play that position when I have to,” Kelly said. “I usually guard the forwards and guards when Jacie's in and she’ll take the bigger posts.”

Hall’s effectiveness was limited by fouls, but she still scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter despite being whistled for her third and fourth fouls. Kelly found herself deeper in the offensive zone, too.

“I started playing in the post more and posting up rather than hanging out on the outside,” Kelly said.

Hall had to back off Underwood senior forward Taysha Snyder, who finished with 21 points despite being in foul trouble herself. But Kelly was able to challenge drives and rebound strong without fear of fouls.

“When Jacie’s out, Grace has to go down low and she’s capable of doing that,” Bearstail said.

The Comets (19-5) grabbed an early lead behind Snyder, who had the Comets’ first five points and 10 points at the half.