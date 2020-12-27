Flasher off to strong start with Friesz leading the way

“We’re getting pretty good contributions from a number of guys,” Nieuwsma said. “Guys are stepping up and making plays. They’re not shying away from the moment.”

Several of the players on the roster are picking up where they left in the fall. Flasher teamed with Grant County to produce a 7-2 record during the nine-man football season.

“Lots of the guys played football and had success in the fall,” said Nieuwsma, who is an assistant football coach and also the athletic director at Flasher. “They want to keep that going, but they know there are no shortcuts. We have to put the work in every day.”

Flasher’s schedule plays out in interesting fashion. After five straight at home to start the season, the Bulldogs hit the road for six in a row from Jan. 8 through Jan. 26.

Nieuwsma and his team are happy to be playing anywhere.

“We understand it could all go away at any time. You just never know,” Nieuwsma said. “We’re following the protocols the school and the governor have issued. To be able to keep playing, that’s what we need to do and our kids understand that.”

Up next is a game against Legacy’s 10th-grade team.