Flasher keeps season alive, edges Underwood in quarterfinals

The Comets won the earlier matchup between the teams, winning 47-42 on Jan. 3 in Underwood.

“We played them earlier in the year and they got up on us 8-0 and the rest of the game was back and forth,” Nieuwsma said. “They’re a great program. Well-coached, good kids. We knew it was going to come down to the wire and we just happened to make one more play at the end.”

After the Comets evened it up, the Bulldogs held Underwood scoreless the rest of the way.

And with 25.1 seconds left in a tie game, the Bulldogs set up a play that led the Schmid’s winner.

“We were trying to get something backside for Jaron Reis,” Nieuwsma said. “They closed out, he drove it hard, was trying to put pressure on the rim and he found Steven and he was open and let it rip.”

The Bulldogs were able to get the stops they needed down the stretch to help finish off an opening-day sweep by the District 9 teams -- with Shiloh Christian, New Salem-Almont and Standing Rock winning earlier in the day.

“We threw them a curveball with a different wrinkle on our defense,” Nieuwsma said. “We just tried to make sure to get to the guys that can hurt us and know where they’re at at all times.”