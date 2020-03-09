Flasher keeps season alive, edges Underwood in quarterfinals

The shots weren’t falling for Flasher during the closing minutes.
Until Steven Schmid delivered late, sending the Bulldogs to the Region 5 semifinals.
Schmid’s jumper with 19 seconds remaining snapped a 50-50 deadlock and gave Flasher a 52-50 victory over Underwood in the late quarterfinal game of the Region 5 tournament on Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.
It was the only field goal of the final five minutes for Flasher, sealing the win after the Comets had battled back to erase a five-point deficit.
“We kind of bogged down there,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “Our guys fought and when you get one field goal in four minutes, you’re doing something right defensively to have a chance at the end.”
The Bulldogs and Comets battled back and forth all night. In a game that featured five ties and seven lead changes, neither team led by more than five points at any point.
Flasher led by five twice late. Laredo Warner’s 3-pointer with 5:14 to go gave the Bulldogs a 48-43 lead.
After Kayden Hornberger’s jumper in the lane with 4:55 left pulled Underwood within three, Parker Christenson hit a pair of free throws with 4:15 to go, making it a 50-45 lead.
Gunner Jacobs drilled a 3-pointer with 3:48 left to trim the deficit to 50-48, then hit a jumper with 1:48 to go to even it up at 50-50.
The Comets won the earlier matchup between the teams, winning 47-42 on Jan. 3 in Underwood.
You have free articles remaining.
“We played them earlier in the year and they got up on us 8-0 and the rest of the game was back and forth,” Nieuwsma said. “They’re a great program. Well-coached, good kids. We knew it was going to come down to the wire and we just happened to make one more play at the end.”
After the Comets evened it up, the Bulldogs held Underwood scoreless the rest of the way.
And with 25.1 seconds left in a tie game, the Bulldogs set up a play that led the Schmid’s winner.
“We were trying to get something backside for Jaron Reis,” Nieuwsma said. “They closed out, he drove it hard, was trying to put pressure on the rim and he found Steven and he was open and let it rip.”
The Bulldogs were able to get the stops they needed down the stretch to help finish off an opening-day sweep by the District 9 teams -- with Shiloh Christian, New Salem-Almont and Standing Rock winning earlier in the day.
“We threw them a curveball with a different wrinkle on our defense,” Nieuwsma said. “We just tried to make sure to get to the guys that can hurt us and know where they’re at at all times.”
Laredo Werner came off the bench to lead Flasher with 14 points, hitting 5 of 9 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs’ reserves outscored Underwood 23-0.
Joey Leingang and Jace Friesz each finished with nine. Schmid finished with six points, a team-leading seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Kayden Hornberger scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Underwood (18-4), which came into the tournament having won 10 of its last 11 games.
Parker Christenson added 13 points, Jacobs 11 and Ty Snyder seven points to go along with a game-high nine rebounds.
Flasher (15-7) will take on Standing Rock (6-12) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the late semifinal. No. 10-ranked Shiloh Christian (16-6) takes on New Salem-Almont (16-7) at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal.
“We’ll enjoy this tonight and then it’s back to work tomorrow morning,” Nieuwsma said.