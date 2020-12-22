Fitterer, No. 1-ranked Century roll past Mandan

Julia Fitterer’s shooting slump was short-lived.
After struggling to find her range in Century’s previous game, the senior all-stater was back draining shots left and right on Tuesday night.
Fitterer opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored seven of the Patriots’ first nine points, providing an early spark as top-ranked Century led wire to wire in a 98-53 West Region victory over Mandan at Olson Gymnasium.
“She did, and that’s her senior leadership,” Patriots coach Ron Metz said. “After Saturday’s game she was a little disappointed with how she played, but she played through things and she found other ways to score when her 3-point shot wasn’t going down.
“Give her credit, she found other ways to get everyone else involved on Saturday, and then tonight she had that focus on and you could tell from the beginning that she was going to knock those down.”
Hitting the opening 3-pointer didn’t just spark a game-opening 9-1 run. It helped Fitterer regain the confidence that led her to score 19 first-half points -- including four of Century’s seven first-half 3-pointers -- as the Patriots raced out to a 34-9 lead in the opening 10 minutes and built a 31-point advantage before leading by 30 (52-22) at the intermission.
“I struggled the last game but we had a lot of other girls step up like they always do,” Fitterer said. “Some nights you’re just a little off. In practice, we did a lot of shooting drills and my coaches helped me out, told me not to think too much on it and just move on to the next game.
“If you make your first shot, that’s always a little confidence booster for the rest of the game.”
Hot shooting early on helped the Patriots set the tone.
“It was nice to come out like that. I guess we felt real comfortable tonight,” Metz said. “We had a game plan set on what we needed to do and how we needed to execute things offensively and we just found the extra pass and found the wide open person.
“We shared the ball so well tonight with each other and just had some good execution to create open shots and shoot with confidence. We tell them that all the time.”
“I think we were really excited to play Mandan,” Fitterer said. “They’re a really good team and we were excited to play at home on our home court, so I think it was just the adrenaline. We wanted to come out confident, knowing that we have a lot of seniors on the court and just play together.”
Fitterer had the hot hand early, but the Patriots spread the offense around. Nine different players scored, including four in double figures and three with 20-plus.
Ashton Kinnebrew led the way with 25. Logan Nissley had 23 -- 17 in the second half. Fitterer finished with 22. Bergan Kinnebrew added 11 off the bench, sinking 7 of 8 free throws.
“That’s the great thing about this team,” Fitterer said. “There are so many girls who can score, there’s so many great defenders. Everyone just really steps up and knows their role.”
Defensively, the Patriots made things tough on the Braves.
“They’ve got some very talented offensive players, some very talented scorers, so we needed to be making sure we were good in communication and got things covered up and try to take as much away as we can,” Metz said. “You know you’re not going to stop them, you just have to do what you can to limit their opportunities and make them make tough shots.”
“We knew who we needed to focus on,” Fitterer said. “They’re a really good offensive team and we went over a lot of things in practice that we needed to focus on and we really executed well.”
Sydney Gustavsson led the Braves with 18 points. Jordan Toman added 10.
Mandan (1-3) travels to Turtle Mountain on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Century (3-0) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 5 when they visit Bismarck High.
Metz is happy with his team’s play early on heading into the holiday break.
“I think we’re building, we’re progressing,” he said. “We’ve had spurts, ups and downs and that’s what’s going to happen early.
“It was odd having so much time to prepare. We’ve never had that in all my years of coaching, having that much time to prepare for our first game. I’m really happy we did, because Watford gave us all we needed up there and we learned some things about what we need to do through Saturday and tonight. It’s a great start to the season before Christmas. Now we can take some time off, take a few deep breaths and get after it after Christmas.”