Fitterer, No. 1-ranked Century roll past Mandan

Defensively, the Patriots made things tough on the Braves.

“They’ve got some very talented offensive players, some very talented scorers, so we needed to be making sure we were good in communication and got things covered up and try to take as much away as we can,” Metz said. “You know you’re not going to stop them, you just have to do what you can to limit their opportunities and make them make tough shots.”

“We knew who we needed to focus on,” Fitterer said. “They’re a really good offensive team and we went over a lot of things in practice that we needed to focus on and we really executed well.”

Sydney Gustavsson led the Braves with 18 points. Jordan Toman added 10.

Mandan (1-3) travels to Turtle Mountain on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Century (3-0) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 5 when they visit Bismarck High.

Metz is happy with his team’s play early on heading into the holiday break.

“I think we’re building, we’re progressing,” he said. “We’ve had spurts, ups and downs and that’s what’s going to happen early.

“It was odd having so much time to prepare. We’ve never had that in all my years of coaching, having that much time to prepare for our first game. I’m really happy we did, because Watford gave us all we needed up there and we learned some things about what we need to do through Saturday and tonight. It’s a great start to the season before Christmas. Now we can take some time off, take a few deep breaths and get after it after Christmas.”

