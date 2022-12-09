Fast start lifts Marauders over St. Cloud State

The University of Mary raced out to a big lead early and never looked back.

The Marauders shot the lights out in the first half, building a double-digit halftime lead and went on to post a 91-77 Northern Sun victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the McDowell Activity Center.

“We came out ready to play tonight, from the jump,” Marauders coach Jack Nelson said. “I thought we did a really nice job of competing, really for the first entire 20 minutes. Then, it was a little flatter in the second half, so we’ve got to learn from that.

“I would take that I guess over coming out flat to start the game because when you go into halftime down, you have to spend a lot more energy in the second half to come back. So I’ll take that halftime lead and try to protect it.”

U-Mary connected on 18 of 32 field goal attempts in the opening half (56.3 percent) while limiting the Huskies to 38.7 percent (12 of 31).

Gertautus Urbonavicius sparked the Marauders, hitting 8 of 12 shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds.

The 91 points tied the Marauders’ season high, matching their output in a 91-60 win over Presentation in their season opener.

“We were aggressive and that shows,” Nelson said.

“I like us being aggressive. G was aggressive and we need G to be aggressive all the time. We’re much better when he’s aggressive. Veljko (Radakovic) was aggressive. I’ve begged him to be aggressive around the basket for a year and a half now. If he can keep doing that, we’re a different team. Mayer didn’t really get a chance to be aggressive. It just wasn’t his night. But he was the loudest guy over on the bench, I know that so I can appreciate that.”

Kam Warren added 20 points. Treyton Mattern had 17 points and dished out eight assists. Radakovic added 10 as four Marauders scored in double figures.

The Marauders started the second half strong as well, building a 22-point lead after a pair of Warrens free throws with 14:03 remaining.

The Huskies chipped away at the deficit, as U-Mary turned the ball over 21 times but the Marauders held on.

“We have to learn from that,” Nelson said of the second-half turnovers. “I thought we lost a little bit of aggressiveness, their press bothered us and we just got a little bit lackadaisical with the basketball, not meeting passes, not catching them with two hands, not thinking that somebody was going to run from behind, so it’s a good learning experience.

“I told them it’s always more fun to learn from a win that a loss. So as long as we learn the lesson, I’m OK with it.”

After scoring just 60 and 55 points in NSIC losses to Northern Sate and Minnesota State-Moorhead, the Marauders improved to 6-2, 2-2 in the conference. U-Mary shot 64 percent (18 for 25) in the second half, finishing at 59.6 percent for the game.

Matthew Willert led the Huskies (5-4, 2-2 NSIC) with 19 points. Tony Dahl added 18 points and a team-high five rebounds. Tommy Chatman finished with 16 and Andre Renta 11.

The Marauders host Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.