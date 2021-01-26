Fast start lifts Legacy to road win over Mandan

Zander Albers hit three of the Sabers’ 11 first-half bombs and scored 11 of his 20 points in the first half.

“We knew that they were going to collapse on Nick or when we drive in, they’re all going to collapse to try to take a charge, so we knew we had to pass it out and I trust in our shooters and I trust myself to make a 3,” Albers said.

Ten different players scored for Legacy in the opening 18 minutes. Albers hit three 3s, while Keagen Woodbury and Brady Burman each hit a pair and Sam Link, Ben Patton, Logan Wetzel and Brett Martin each hit one.

The Sabers went into the locker room with a big burst of momentum as they hit two 3s in the closing seconds to take a 52-29 lead. Wetzel connected from long range with 2 seconds to go before the break and after a Mandan turnover, Albers banked in a 3 from the wing at the buzzer.

Mandan closed within nine points early in the second half but the Sabers pulled away. Kupfer scored 17 of his 29 points in the final 18 minutes and a 13-4 Legacy run pushed the lead to 79-54 with 7:00 remaining.