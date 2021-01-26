Fast start lifts Legacy to road win over Mandan

The Legacy Sabers were locked and loaded.
A fast start and some red-hot perimeter shooting powered Legacy to a 90-70 West Region road win on Tuesday night in Mandan.
The shots were falling early and often for Legacy – which opened the game by scoring the first eight points and never trailed. Eleven first-half 3-pointers helped the Sabers build an 18-point lead and a 13-1 run to close the first 18 minutes sent them to intermission with a 52-29 advantage.
“When you’re locked in to the game, especially defensively, the shots fall,” Legacy coach Jason Horner said. “And I can tell with our team, if we’re stepping into shots -- it’s just the way you step into shots when you’re locked in compared to when you’re not. And we were just locked in with the defensive game plan from the start. And it carried over to the offensive end.”
With standout senior Nick Kupfer off to a slow start -- he scored the first two points of the game on a pair of free throws but didn’t score a field goal in the first half while limited by early fouls -- the Sabers turned to the perimeter game to take command.
“Nick got in foul trouble. And that’s going to happen,” Horner said. “We can’t be a one-dimensional team. So what was nice was the ball was spread around, we made good decisions in the paint, we got wide open inside-outs, stepping in with confidence and knocking down shots.”
Zander Albers hit three of the Sabers’ 11 first-half bombs and scored 11 of his 20 points in the first half.
“We knew that they were going to collapse on Nick or when we drive in, they’re all going to collapse to try to take a charge, so we knew we had to pass it out and I trust in our shooters and I trust myself to make a 3,” Albers said.
Ten different players scored for Legacy in the opening 18 minutes. Albers hit three 3s, while Keagen Woodbury and Brady Burman each hit a pair and Sam Link, Ben Patton, Logan Wetzel and Brett Martin each hit one.
The Sabers went into the locker room with a big burst of momentum as they hit two 3s in the closing seconds to take a 52-29 lead. Wetzel connected from long range with 2 seconds to go before the break and after a Mandan turnover, Albers banked in a 3 from the wing at the buzzer.
Mandan closed within nine points early in the second half but the Sabers pulled away. Kupfer scored 17 of his 29 points in the final 18 minutes and a 13-4 Legacy run pushed the lead to 79-54 with 7:00 remaining.
“It’s all about reversing the basketball and attacking seams and making them close out and making reads around the basket,” Horner said. “They were a little late getting over to help and we made good decisions and finished around the rim when we couldn’t hit the 3s. I’ll take layups and 3s, that’s fine by me.”
Legacy shot 55.7 percent (34 for 61) from the field and hit 12 of 24 3s. The Sabers held Mandan in check most of the night. The Braves shot 38.5 percent (25 for 65) from the field.
“We knew that Jayce (Lowman) was a really good player and their leader so we had to faceguard him and after that we have four other players we have to keep after,” Albers said. “Make sure Jayce doesn’t score as much as he can and make sure we were in our spots on defense, working hard and have a good mentality on defense.”
Albers posted a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kupfer finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two steals. Burman added 13 points and Patton 10. The Sabers’ reserves outscored the Braves 25-5.
Jacob Pierce led the Braves with 20 points. Aaron Grubb added 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Lowman finished with 14.
It was a big road win in the West Region for the Sabers, who came into the night just a game back of second place. It also avenged a 72-63 home-court loss to Mandan in early January.
“They’re all nice but to come here after they beat us at our place,” Horner said. “I really felt confident in the game plan, I felt really confident in the preparation. I told the kids before the game, I’m not a big speech before the game guy. Be confident in the work you did going into the game, which carried us to the win tonight.”
Legacy (9-3) hosts Turtle Mountain on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Mandan (8-5) hosts Turtle Mountain on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.