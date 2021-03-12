Fargo Shanley gets past short-handed Legacy

Fargo Shanley is getting a chance for a redo.
After earning a berth in last year’s championship game at the state Class A girls’ basketball tournament, the Deacons had a potential title taken away when the tournament was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, Shanley started another march with a 56-51 win over Legacy to conclude quarterfinal day. The Deacons will play Century in today’s semifinal.
“That’s been our goal all year is to try to get back to that game and it’s not easy. But the girls proved something tonight,” Shanley coach Steve Jacobson said.
Forward Lydia Mattern scored 20 points for the Deacons, including an 8-for-8 showing from the free throw line. The dirty work was done by posts Mo Hakim (12 points, 14 rebound) and Emily Srejma (12 points, 12 rebounds).
“Our two post players get the heck kicked out of them every night and they keep coming back,” Jacobson said.
Legacy, on the other hand, played the last 25:48 of the game without second-leading scorer Arianna Berryhill. The senior guard’s high school career came to an end on a collision with two other players with 7:48 left in the first half.
Berryhill suffered what looked like a severely injured right knee and watched the second half in tears from a wheelchair behind the Sabers’ bench. The loss of Berryhill and her 13.8 points per game and 40% 3-point shooting was a turning point.
“Arianna’s such a pivotal part of our program, when she went down we all took a step back,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “It lit a fire. That was the hardest we’ve played and I’m proud of our effort. But it would’ve been a different game with her playing.”
With Berryhill out of the lineup, most of the offensive responsibility fell on senior guard Jaiden Baker. She responded with 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half despite playing in foul trouble.
“I told my girls, with her out someone is going to step up and take her spot because of it or they’re going to fold. Give Baker a ton of credit. She played her heart out and was fantastic,” Jacobson said.
The Deacons scored the last three points of the second quarter to take a 24-22 lead into the break. The lead then went back and forth with Srejma scoring eight straight Shanley points for a 40-38 lead with 7:14 remaining.
Hailyn Weigel’s 3-pointer put the Sabers back on top but Hakim strung together seven points for her team and the Deacons were back in front for good, 45-43, with 3:16 to play.
The Sabers got as close as 50-49 on Alyssa Eckroth’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining but Legacy ran out of time down the stretch.
Baker fouled out with seconds remaining after grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no consolation games this season.