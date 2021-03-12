Fargo Shanley gets past short-handed Legacy

“Arianna’s such a pivotal part of our program, when she went down we all took a step back,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “It lit a fire. That was the hardest we’ve played and I’m proud of our effort. But it would’ve been a different game with her playing.”

With Berryhill out of the lineup, most of the offensive responsibility fell on senior guard Jaiden Baker. She responded with 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half despite playing in foul trouble.

“I told my girls, with her out someone is going to step up and take her spot because of it or they’re going to fold. Give Baker a ton of credit. She played her heart out and was fantastic,” Jacobson said.

The Deacons scored the last three points of the second quarter to take a 24-22 lead into the break. The lead then went back and forth with Srejma scoring eight straight Shanley points for a 40-38 lead with 7:14 remaining.

Hailyn Weigel’s 3-pointer put the Sabers back on top but Hakim strung together seven points for her team and the Deacons were back in front for good, 45-43, with 3:16 to play.

The Sabers got as close as 50-49 on Alyssa Eckroth’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining but Legacy ran out of time down the stretch.