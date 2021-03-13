Fargo Davies tops Red River to advance to state Class A championship game

Fargo Davies defeated Grand Forks Red River 65-58 on Saturday to advance to the state Class A tournament championship game.

It's the first state championship game appearance for Fargo Davies.

The Eagles scored 14 of the last 19 points of the game at the Bismarck Event Center to beat the Roughriders in the first of two semifinal game.

Red River took its first lead of the game at 53-51 on a hoop by Miss Basketball finalist Alex Page, but Davies closed the contest on a 14-5 run to improve to 24-2 on the campaign.

Davies will face Century (25-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the state title game.

Page, a Minnesota-Crookston recruit, led all scorers in the game with 28 points for the Roughriders. She also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Before fouling out, Jade Azure posted a double double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Red River. Jasmine Sondrol totaled 11 points and nine rebounds before being whistled for her fifth foul.

The Roughriders outrebounded the Eagles 50-34, but Red River also turned the ball over 24 times to Davies' nine.

Davies won despite shooting 34.4 percent (22-64).