Fargo Davies scores 21 points in OT, prevails over Century

In a game of runs, Fargo Davies saved its best for last.

The Eagles scored the first eight points in overtime, and 21 in the four-minute extra period, to prevail 84-72 over Century in a quarterfinal of the state Class A tournament Thursday night.

Davies and Century spent much of the season ranked No. 1 or 2 in the poll. Thursday night's game was befitting a final, instead the Eagles are two wins away, while the Patriots face Bismarck High in a loser-out game today.

"Century's been the No. 1 team most of the season. They deserved it. They're a great team," Davies freshman star Mason Klabo said. "We weren't looking at their seed (4). We expected a really tough game tonight and we're just happy to be able to get the win."

Klabo scored five of the Eagles' first eight points in OT. Klabo and Ian Motschenbacher finished with 21 points each.

"Getting off to the fast start in overtime was huge," Klabo said. "Defensively, I thought we picked it up in overtime. We were able to get a few stops and that was really big."

It was a bitter defeat for Century, which trailed by 12 (24-12) in the first half, but rallied all the way back to tie at halftime (35-35), before building a nine-point second-half advantage, 48-39.

The 8-0 start in overtime by the Eagles proved a hole to deep to dig out of.

"There are a lot of good teams in this tournament that probably thought they could play on the last night and obviously we're disappointed that we're not going to have that opportunity," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "At the end of the day, it comes down to one or two possessions. We saw that with the Minot, Fargo North game today, and give credit to Fargo Davies, they made a few more plays than we did in overtime."

Ryan Erikson, Century's star 6-10 post, turned in a banner 25-point, 18-rebound performance for the Patriots.

"Erikson is a real tough matchup for anybody. He's just very good," Davies coach Bart Manson said. "Just super proud of our group tonight. We beat a really good Century team, I'll tell you that much."

A 12-0 run by Davies gave the Eagles a 24-12 lead with 9:40 left, but Century's prolonged 18-7 stretch gave them a 35-33 edge seconds before the break.

"It all boiled down to a game of runs," Manson said. "We made a first half run, they countered it. They got out to a 10-point lead, but we were able to counter that.

"Just two really good basketball teams and fortunately for us, the run we had there to start overtime, ended up being the difference."

The slow start put the Patriots behind the 8-ball early, but they responded.

"The first 10 minutes we were just out of sorts," Mattern said. "We took a lot of quick shots and with a team that athletic, you give them the opportunity to get out in transition and it makes things very difficult.

"Once we settled down, starting playing inside-out and reversing the basketball we got better shots and that helped our defense. But you don't want to waste 10 or 12 minutes of basketball to do that, especially against a really good team."

Anthony Doppler finished with 14 points for the Patriots. Connor Trahan added 12 points and five rebounds. William Ware had nine, all in the second half after he was forced to sit the heavy majority of the opening 18 minutes with three quick fouls.

"With this group of kids, a big part of it belief. We don't just want to be in these games, we expect to win them and that's the next step we have to take," Mattern said. "Until we get that belief back, it's not going to change.

"We're going to come back tomorrow and play as hard as we can. Obviously, we expended a lot of energy tonight, but we're going to being playing another really good team tomorrow. There are no easy games in this tournament."

Four Eagles scored in double figures. Alex Proctor came off the bench to score 16 points, all in the second half.

"Alex Proctor gave us a huge lift," Manson said. "We don't win this game without him."

Raymond Brown also had 16 points for Davies, which faces West Fargo in the second semifinal game on Friday.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

