Fargo Davies defeats Jamestown

The opening game at the state Class A girls’ basketball tournament Friday at the Bismarck Event Center played out in three acts, and when the final curtain fell it was East Region top seed Fargo Davies taking the final bow courtesy of a hard-fought 56-46 win over West Region fourth seed Jamestown in the quarterfinals.
Ava Wild had 12 points and Taylor Fey and Brooklyn Koenig added 10 points apiece for Davies, which led 17-0 before the Blue Jays finally hit the scoreboard.
Katie Trumbauer had 13 points off the bench to help the Jays erase nearly that whole deficit early in the second half.
And the Eagles were eventually saved by their defense late in the second half to earn a berth in today’s semifinals.
Davies coach Tonah Safranski said she wasn’t surprised by her team’s big start nor Jamestown’s comeback.
“I wouldn’t say either surprised me,” Safranski said. “I would have hoped that we would have responded a little bit better when they were making their run. But a basket here or a basket there might have changed that as well.”
ACT 1, THE START: Our story starts with Wild and the Eagles scoring at will on drives to the basket against the Blue Jay defense. Ryleigh Wacha’s driving jumper from the lane with 12:10 left in the half made it 17-0.
Jamestown couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. The Jays missed their first 10 shots and turned the ball over six times leading to eight points.
With 11:30 to play in the half, Anthonett Nabwe ended the drought with the first of her 11 points. She finished with 12 rebounds, two assists and four steals.
“That’s when we’ve played well all year, when we have that grittiness and not giving up,” Jamestown coach Andy Skunberg said. “We didn’t quit. These girls don’t quit.”
The Eagles’ lead reached 20-3 following two more Jamestown turnovers before things started turning around.
ACT 2, THE COMEBACK: The teams exchanged baskets and Jamestown’s hope was lifted after making two of its five 3-pointers. It was 31-13 when the Blue Jays went on a 17-5 run to close out the first half and get within 36-30 at the break.
Trumbauer had provided a spark off the bench with 11 of the 14 points scored by the Jamestown reserves in the half.
Ella Falk scored the first five points of the second half and Davies’ lead was down to one point at 36-35 with 16:00 left in the game.
ACT 3, MISSED OPPORTUNITY: For the next 16 minutes, Fargo Davies kept trying to hand the game to Jamestown, but the Blue Jays wouldn’t take it.
During one six-minute stretch, the Eagles turned the ball over on nine of 11 possessions, a streak interrupted by Marissa Burian’s 3-pointer with 12:17 left and Fey’s layup with 9:45 to go.
Unfortunately for the Jays, they managed only five points, too, and their best opportunity faded away.
“We were flying around and forced turnovers, we just have to convert on some,” Skunberg said. “I thought we played very well defensively in the second half.”
At that point in the game, Davies’ defense went toe to toe with Jamestown.
“At least our defense during stretches where we weren’t putting the ball in the basket we did lock down and limit the baskets they got,” Safranski said.
With 9:29 left, Jamestown took its first bonus free throws while Davies was still five fouls away. But the Jays didn’t use that advantage and never shot another free throw.
With 4:01 left, Nabwe made it a six-point game but the Jays never scored again.
“We settled in and did the things we needed to do down the stretch,” Safranski said.
Jamestown finished with 23 offensive rebounds, but they led to only 16 of a possible 46 – or more – points.
EPILOGUE: Due to COVID-19, there is no consolation round, so Jamestown’s season is over. It hasn’t been to the semis since 2007 and was making its first appearance since 2014.
Davies advances to the semifinals where it plays Grand Forks Red River today for a berth in the title game on Sunday.