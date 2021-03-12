Fargo Davies defeats Jamestown

During one six-minute stretch, the Eagles turned the ball over on nine of 11 possessions, a streak interrupted by Marissa Burian’s 3-pointer with 12:17 left and Fey’s layup with 9:45 to go.

Unfortunately for the Jays, they managed only five points, too, and their best opportunity faded away.

“We were flying around and forced turnovers, we just have to convert on some,” Skunberg said. “I thought we played very well defensively in the second half.”

At that point in the game, Davies’ defense went toe to toe with Jamestown.

“At least our defense during stretches where we weren’t putting the ball in the basket we did lock down and limit the baskets they got,” Safranski said.

With 9:29 left, Jamestown took its first bonus free throws while Davies was still five fouls away. But the Jays didn’t use that advantage and never shot another free throw.

With 4:01 left, Nabwe made it a six-point game but the Jays never scored again.

“We settled in and did the things we needed to do down the stretch,” Safranski said.

Jamestown finished with 23 offensive rebounds, but they led to only 16 of a possible 46 – or more – points.