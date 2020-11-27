Fall was actually pretty normal for Marauders men's basketball team

In a very abnormal year, things have been fairly normal for the University of Mary men's basketball team.
Friday's first practice of the season was much later than usual, of course, but prior to that, it was pretty much business as usual for head coach Joe Kittell's Marauders.
"It was pretty much the same, just longer," Kittell said of the fall. "We had eight hours per week as usual in September. Beginning in October, we were lifting three days per week, plus conditioning, and we had four hours a week of basketball with them.
"In a typical year, on October 15th we'd start ramping up to 20 hours of practice and then exhibitions and games would have started about a week ago now. This year, it was a long fall. It got old."
Kittell was not looking for sympathy. Quite the opposite, in fact.
"You look at what our football and volleyball programs have had to deal with, not getting to play in the fall, that's hard," Kittell said. "We're definitely excited to play and have some hope. We have belief that we're doing the right things, with the plan we have in place, to get to play in January and February."
It will be a shorter season, 16 games in all, and will resemble a hockey-type schedule -- playing the same team twice each weekend. For the Marauders, it starts Jan. 2 and 3 in Sioux Falls.
"It's going to be different. Every game will be magnified. You're not going to be able to lose many games if you want to stay in it," Kittell said. "There's always urgency when you get into conference play, but when the schedule is condensed to this degree, you don't have much margin for error."
There will be a conference tournament, but only half the league -- the top eight -- will qualify, opposed to a normal year when every team makes it.
The Marauders' roster is built to potentially handle a pandemic. Kittell has a whopping 12 returners, including one of the premier players in the Northern Sun in senior big man Matthew Kreklow.
"This is a really good year to have 12 returners," Kittell said. "These guys have been here. They know what we want to do offensively and defensively."
To avoid the monotony in the fall, the Marauders focused more on offense. Kittell's teams typically are toward the top of the league in defense.
"We did a lot more offense to keep guys engaged," Kittell said. "And from a practical standpoint it helped us too. I think people would say our Achilles Heel is, 'how they going to score?'"
Kreklow, the Marauders' all-time leader in blocks shots and rebounds, likely would have had NCAA D-I suitors had he gone fishing. Instead, the 6-foot-9 Minnesotan returns and could hypothetically be back again next year for a "Covid" season if he chooses. A decision on that will come later.
"In terms of loyalty and hard work, he's the type of player and person you want in your around," Kittell said. "On the court, he's one of the five or 10 best players in the NSIC and one of the best bigs in the country."
Trever Kaiser, a junior guard from Dassel, Minn., has had a very good offseason, Kittell said. Kaiser was one of the Marauders' top offensive threats in the second semester of 2020.
Glenn Jordan, who made 14 starts last year, will try to fill the shoes of ace point guard Jaylan White.
He'll have plenty of help. The roster has quality backcourt depth with redshirt freshmen Treyton Mattern, a former Mr. Basketball finalist at Century, Matt Johnson and UND transfer Davids Atelbauers. Josh Sipes made 13 starts last season as a sophomore. The former Century Patriot shot nearly 40% on 3s.
Senior Wyatt Carr can score inside and out. The former Hazen Bison was among the top shooters in D-II last season, canning almost 51% of his 85 3-point attempts.
Inside, Kreklow was good for 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks last season. Lucas Mayer battled injuries, but is a big factor when healthy at 6-7. His former Century teammate Kade Amundson (6-6) also is back.
"We have really, really good depth," Kittell said. "It's good for practice and at some point, if you run into issues with Covid, you'll be able to count on more guys."
So far, the Marauders have been able to avoid major-virus related issues.
"We've had a few instances of Covid, but nothing crazy," Kittell said. "Our strength and conditioning staff does a great job keeping our guys healthy. It's going to be challenging, but everybody's in the same boat.
"D-I teams are kicking off this week getting a chance to play games. We'll watch what they're doing and try to learn a few things from that. We all want our kids to get a chance to play and do so safely, and I think we have a good plan in place to do that."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
