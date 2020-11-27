Fall was actually pretty normal for Marauders men's basketball team

"It's going to be different. Every game will be magnified. You're not going to be able to lose many games if you want to stay in it," Kittell said. "There's always urgency when you get into conference play, but when the schedule is condensed to this degree, you don't have much margin for error."

There will be a conference tournament, but only half the league -- the top eight -- will qualify, opposed to a normal year when every team makes it.

The Marauders' roster is built to potentially handle a pandemic. Kittell has a whopping 12 returners, including one of the premier players in the Northern Sun in senior big man Matthew Kreklow.

"This is a really good year to have 12 returners," Kittell said. "These guys have been here. They know what we want to do offensively and defensively."

To avoid the monotony in the fall, the Marauders focused more on offense. Kittell's teams typically are toward the top of the league in defense.

"We did a lot more offense to keep guys engaged," Kittell said. "And from a practical standpoint it helped us too. I think people would say our Achilles Heel is, 'how they going to score?'"