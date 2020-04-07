Even in shutdown, Kittell trying to put the pieces in place

Senior post Matt Kreklow averaged 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. He blocked 55 shots to set the school’s career record. He was the inside threat to White’s outside.

Kittell hopes early signees in 6-foot-6 forward Cooper Olson of Champlain Park (Minn.) and 6-3 guard Tony Dahl of Buffalo, Minn., will help the nine returnees and a couple more redshirt freshmen pick up the slack.

According to Kittell, the loss of face-to-face time with returnees will impact all teams.

“The NCAA allows eight hours a week with our guys for six weeks. That’s 48 hours with our guys just developing that next team and getting better,” Kittell explained. “The hard part is those guys all went home and there’s no gyms or weight rooms open there either.”

“We signed two kids and only had three seniors, so we do have some money available this spring. We had a kid on campus before the NCAA locked things up and we hope to sign him when the NCAA allows us to,” Kittell said. “Now we’re just working on transfers.”

How?

“By film, by telephone calls and we just finished creating a virtual tour of our program so we can send links to kids and they can walk through campus on computer, walk through the locker room and training room,” Kittell said. “Just the way the world is talking, I’m not sure even April 15 (NCAA meeting day to set national signing day) is a day we’re going to go out and do everything. And to be honest, the most important thing is for everybody to be safe. They need three meals and a roof over their head.”

