Even in shutdown, Kittell trying to put the pieces in place

Joe Kittell's men’s basketball season at the University of Mary was over before the ongoing novel coronavirus virus forced the shutdown of all NCAA college athletics and the face-to-face activities surrounding them.
That doesn’t mean Kittell has been sitting around waiting to find the pieces to put on the floor next season. Rather, he has been working on ways to virtually recruit to fill in pieces for 2020-21.
Kittell tried to get a final meeting with players remaining on campus before the shutdown but even that fell “four or five players short.”
“We really didn’t even get a lot of closure to say goodbye to some of these guys,” Kittell said.
The biggest loss will be guard Jaylan White, whose play on both ends of the floor, including scoring and playmaking on offense, will be hard to replace. White averaged 11.8 points and four assists and led the team with 120 3-pointers.
The Marauders surged early to a 7-5 mark but faded in the new year, finishing 12-17 thanks to a hit-and-miss offense (15th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) that failed to support the conference’s fourth-best defense.
“Our biggest need is a way to score,” Kittell said. “Defensively we’ve been really good the last five years, but offensively we’ve struggled the last two years just consistently scoring. We’re trying to add a transfer who can help us get a bucket when things are tough and can play with Kreklow.”
Senior post Matt Kreklow averaged 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. He blocked 55 shots to set the school’s career record. He was the inside threat to White’s outside.
Kittell hopes early signees in 6-foot-6 forward Cooper Olson of Champlain Park (Minn.) and 6-3 guard Tony Dahl of Buffalo, Minn., will help the nine returnees and a couple more redshirt freshmen pick up the slack.
According to Kittell, the loss of face-to-face time with returnees will impact all teams.
“The NCAA allows eight hours a week with our guys for six weeks. That’s 48 hours with our guys just developing that next team and getting better,” Kittell explained. “The hard part is those guys all went home and there’s no gyms or weight rooms open there either.”
“We signed two kids and only had three seniors, so we do have some money available this spring. We had a kid on campus before the NCAA locked things up and we hope to sign him when the NCAA allows us to,” Kittell said. “Now we’re just working on transfers.”
How?
“By film, by telephone calls and we just finished creating a virtual tour of our program so we can send links to kids and they can walk through campus on computer, walk through the locker room and training room,” Kittell said. “Just the way the world is talking, I’m not sure even April 15 (NCAA meeting day to set national signing day) is a day we’re going to go out and do everything. And to be honest, the most important thing is for everybody to be safe. They need three meals and a roof over their head.”
