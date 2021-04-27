Etzold excited to take over St. Mary's boys basketball program

“With the boys, coaching basketball is just coaching basketball,” Etzold said. “Ultimately, I have three young boys (ages 5, 3 and 4 months) and if they love basketball as much as I do, it's exciting that they can be a part of the program and maybe I’ll get to coach them at some time.”

The St. Mary’s boys team is coming off a 9-14 season in which the Saints went 8-12 in the West Region, finishing in seventh place during the regular season. St. Mary’s fell 67-61 to No. 2 seed Jamestown in the opening round of the West Region tournament before a 74-51 loss to Century in the consolation round.

“We bring back a lot of varsity, JV players,” Etzold said. “We’ve got nine or 10 seniors, a good sophomore class. I think from tryouts to practices, it’s going to be very competitive this year, one of the most competitive in a long time.

“We want to build on the skill set they have now, build the team chemistry. I’m excited with what we have. Then it’s building up the youth programs. We want to give opportunities for the kids to be in the gym as much as possible.”

Etzold has learned a lot from his early coaching stops.