After drafts, I am one of those dorks who tries to track down grades on what experts thought of how each team did.

NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, doesn’t matter. Sad as it may be, it’s something I’ve always done and probably always will.

It’s ridiculous, of course. Assigning a grade to a team before a player has taken a shot, or thrown a pass, would be like giving someone a grade for a class on the first day of school. Still, this is what us dorks do.

As for ESPN's coverage of the draft? It would not be a passing grade, that's for sure. The worldwide leader air-balled, big time. This pains me, I must say. Normally, ESPN does a good job with drafts and most everything else it broadcasts. Not this time, though.

When draftniks like me turned on the TV, we were greeted with two faces I have never seen before. Jay Bilas was there, as usual. ESPN's lead college basketball analyst, Bilas has been doing the NBA draft for years.

J.J. Redick, detested by Duke-haters during his playing days, also was on set. Redick is good on TV and seemed to be able to handle his own.

The other analyst, whose name I still do not know, was a cliché machine. According to this person, nearly all 58 players selected can "score the ball." Among basketball clichés, it is among the worst.

ESPN has an excellent draft expert, a person by the name of Jonathan Givony. I did not see his face once. Other experts like Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks were called on infrequently. Brian Windhorst was nowhere to be seen. All of these people are great at what they do but were either used sparingly or not at all.

Not using those insiders would be like not deploying Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay for the NFL draft. It makes absolutely no sense.

One of the reasons I enjoy watching drafts is because you can learn things from smart people. Drafts are the opposite of black holes like Fox News, Newsmax or mindless realty shows. I want to learn stuff when I watch TV, not watch uneducated blowhards blabber about nonsense.

I'm not alone, either. Nearly five million people tuned in to watch the draft Thursday night. The most of any show on TV by a mile.

On top of the less-than-in-depth analysis provided, the thing dragged on forever. Unlike the NFL draft, the NBA version usually moves at a decent pace. It was glacial Thursday to the point where when the Minnesota Timberwolves actually were on the clock, it was 11:33 p.m. So, having stuck with his shaky production for more than 4 1/2 hours, when the Timberwolves were mercifully on the clock, we were shown a commercial of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lubing gel on his face in preparation for the greatest shave a man can get.

The Timberwolves pick? Dumped for ads. Symbolical of this franchise’s star-crossed 35-year existence, but still irritating as heck.

I guess I’ll hope for better next year. There could be a North Dakota kid (Grant Nelson) drafted and the Timberwolves will actually have a first-round pick. Even better, maybe the team from Minnesota will take the kid from Devils Lake. If they do, hopefully it will actually be shown on TV instead of the latest and greatest product from Gillette.