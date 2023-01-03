Erikson powers Patriots past Demons

When the Century Patriots get the ball in Ryan Erikson’s hands, good things tend to happen.

Erikson, the Patriots’ 6-foot-10 senior center, powered the No. 2-ranked Patriots to a 95-65 West Region road win over Bismarck High on Tuesday night at Karlgaard Gymnasium.

Erikson finished with 28 points, tying a career high, and 11 rebounds as Century won its fifth straight game to open the season.

He scored 10 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes as Century jumped out to an early 27-12 lead. And the attention he drew in the paint opened things up for the Patriots’ perimeter shooters.

Century hit six first-half three-pointers – three from Isaiah Schafer – including a trio of long-range bombs in a 14-1 run late in the first half to give the Patriots a 28-point lead at 46-18.

“If they double me, I’m going to find my open teammates and they’re going to shoot their open shots and they’re pretty good at that,” Erikson said.

“First and foremost, Ryan is a willing passer,” Century coach Darin Matter said. “When we throw it in to him, he’s been making good decisions early in the season. If the double comes, he’s been finding the open guy. Guys have to be ready because … we’re going to get a good shot on the kickout. We have to continue to play inside out and use the resources we have and good things happen when we play that way.”

Erikson added 18 points, including a pair of three-pointers of his own, in the second half as the Patriots pulled away.

Four other players hit double figures for Century (5-0, 4-0 West Region) – Schafer and William Ware had 16 apiece, Joel Edland added 13 and Anthony Doppler 10. Century shot 47.6 percent (31 for 65) from the field.

“I thought we did a nice job moving the ball. When we play unselfish and get the ball zipping around, a lot of good things happen,” Mattern said.

“The biggest thing with this group is they’ve been willing to share the ball and any time you do that there’s a lot of room for growth. Any time you can get four, five guys in double figures, it makes it difficult for other teams to defend you. That’s going to be an emphasis going forward.”

Century made things tough on the Demons’ offense, holding them to 31 percent shooting (9 for 29) in the first half and 43 percent (25 for 58) for the game. The Patriots outrebounded BHS 47-27.

“A big key for me was talking on defense and getting everybody communicating,” Erikson said “Because I’m in the middle of the floor all the time and I see everyone.”

“That’s the backbone of our team – defense and rebounding. That’s what we emphasize,” Mattern said. “There are going to be nights the ball doesn’t go in so you’ve got to have something to fall back on and we think that’s going to be our team defense.

"I thought we challenged a lot of shots and they played really fast and we did a nice job of keeping the ball in front of us and carrying out our game plan. It’s something to build on. Coming into this building and winning a basketball game is a nice feat for our basketball team.”

“We needed to focus on their middle penetration and their kickouts – we wanted to stay out on shooters,” Erikson said. “Against Williston they shot like 60 threes so that was a big key for us, to run them off the line.”

Carter Henke scored 11 points and Carson Henke 10, combining for five three-pointers, to lead the way for the Demons (4-2, 4-2 West Region).

Both teams return to West Region play on Friday, with the Demons travelling to Minot and the Patriots at St. Mary’s.