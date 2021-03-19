Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Kindred to play for Class B boys title

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier and Kindred will play for the state Class B boys basketball championship tonight in Minot.

The Rebels held off Grafton in a low-scoring game 43-40 in the first semifinal at the Minot State Dome on Friday night.

In the second semifinal, which started at 9:05 p.m., Kindred defeated Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 60-42. The Vikings improved to 19-4 with the win. The Rebels beat Kindred 44-39 Jan. 15 in Kulm.

The Indians, who will play Grafton for third, lost for just the second time in 26 games.

E-K-M 43, Grafton 40

Alex Huber scored 16 points for Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, which attempted just 36 shots in the game, making 15.

Dalton Madcke and Adam Nitschke each had nine points for the Rebels, who won despite missing 10 free throws (10-20).

For Grafton, only four players scored. Stevan Garza totaled more than half of the Spoilers' total with 22 points. He also had four assists. William Jiskra added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Grafton took 12 more shots than the Rebels, but shot just 33 percent.

Dickinson Trinity 53, Shiloh Christian 45