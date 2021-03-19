Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Kindred to play for Class B boys title

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier and Kindred will play for the state Class B boys basketball championship tonight in Minot.
The Rebels held off Grafton in a low-scoring game 43-40 in the first semifinal at the Minot State Dome on Friday night.
In the second semifinal, which started at 9:05 p.m., Kindred defeated Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 60-42. The Vikings improved to 19-4 with the win. The Rebels beat Kindred 44-39 Jan. 15 in Kulm.
The Indians, who will play Grafton for third, lost for just the second time in 26 games.
E-K-M 43, Grafton 40
Alex Huber scored 16 points for Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, which attempted just 36 shots in the game, making 15.
Dalton Madcke and Adam Nitschke each had nine points for the Rebels, who won despite missing 10 free throws (10-20).
For Grafton, only four players scored. Stevan Garza totaled more than half of the Spoilers' total with 22 points. He also had four assists. William Jiskra added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Grafton took 12 more shots than the Rebels, but shot just 33 percent.
Dickinson Trinity 53, Shiloh Christian 45
Shiloh started fast, but faded over the final three quarters to drop its second straight game at the MSU Dome.
The Skyhawks led Dickinson Trinity 20-9 after the first quarter, but scored just 25 points over the final 24 minutes of Friday's consolation game. Shiloh scored just two points in the second quarter as the Titans rallied to lead 23-22 at the break.
Jacob Daniel led Trinity with 16 points and four assists. Cole Fitterer added 13 and Jake Shobe 11. The Titans took 18 free throws in the game and made all but one of them.
MaBahi Baker topped the Skyhawks with 16 points and 3 steals. Carter Englund totaled 6 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.
Shiloh will play Powers Lake in the seventh-place game at noon.
Rugby 74, Powers Lake 65
Powers Lake scored 25 first-quarter points, but were outscored 59-40 over the final three quarters by Rugby in the first game on Friday.
Cole Slaubaugh poured in a game-high 27 points for Rugby. He also dished 5 assists. Trey Welstad added 21 points. Rugby went 12-for-12 from the stripe.
Tyson Engel topped Powers Lake with 19 points.