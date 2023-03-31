United Tribes took some lumps throughout the 2022-23 regular season.

But Kelsey Peltier's team used those lumps to learn. When the postseason came around, United Tribes was ready to roll.

After winning the Region XIII Championship and Northwest Plains District title games by a combined 30 points, the Thunderbirds made history at the NJCAA Division II national tournament. United Tribes became the first 16 seed to win a game at the tournament, which was held in Port Huron, Michigan, earlier this month.

"We accumulated a lot of losses and it was frustrating for everybody, but toward the end of the season the girls showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of determination and things started to turn around for us," said Peltier, who led the Thunderbirds to nationals for the third time in her seven seasons as head coach. "We got a taste of winning in the region championship against Bottineau. With that came confidence and positive reinforcement to where the girls starting thinking, 'Hey, we can do this.'"

In the championship game win over the Lumberjacks, the Thunderbirds had eight players score eight points or more.

Star freshman Myona Dauphinais from Four Winds High School led the way with 19 points. Kelanna McClain added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Amaya Ramsey (13) and LaTayla Pemberton (12) were in double figures.

They continued to get points from all over in the district title game win. Ramsey poured in 21 points. Dauphinais had 19 again, while Tiara Flying Horse (13) and Kaydence Gourneau (14) also were in double figures.

At nationals, four of five starters were in double figures in their 83-70 consolation round win over Mid Michigan. Dauphinais poured in 27 points. Five players totaled eight points or more in their final game against Danville Area.

"If somebody was having an off night, we had other girls capable of picking up the slack," Peltier said. "Early in the season, you're kind of trying to find the right combinations. Who fits well together. It took us some time, but by the end of the season the girls were playing with so much more confidence. You could really see it."

Ramsey's play at nationals turned plenty of heads. The former Mandan High standout finished the season averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game and is expected to have plenty of suitors among four-year schools.

"Stats don't do Amaya justice and everyone in Port Huron could see that," Peltier said. "She's a very well-rounded player and it was so nice for her to get some recognition."

Tiara Flying Horse, another of the Thunderbirds' six sophomores, also has an opportunity to continue playing. Flying Horse accounted for 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game, but provided more than just that.

"Tiara is a little older, a little more experienced at the college level. She's mature. She played kind of the motherly role on the team," Peltier said. "She was a very important person on our team."

Peltier expects her sophomores to excel beyond basketball.

"We have some brains in that group. They're going to go on to four-year schools and do really well," she said.

The Thunderbirds return five freshman next season led by Dauphinais, who averaged a team-best 16 points per game. Gourneau, who started 27 games, Mallory Yankton, who started 13, also will be back.

Recruiting is kicking into high gear. Peltier has two players signed so far, but more are needed to round out the roster, with an eye on local talent especially.

"We'd love to get some more girls from BHS and Century and Legacy, those are really good programs," Peltier said. "But it's competitive when you have BSC on the other side of town and Mary to the south of us and those are really good college programs too."

Coming off a national tournament appearance makes for a strong sales pitch.

"We're looking to bring in a pretty good-sized class. Coming off a season where we went to the national tournament is definitely something we can use," Peltier said. "We feel good about what we have to offer as a basketball program and a college. We'll be out there selling that to kids to try and get them to come and join us in Bismarck."