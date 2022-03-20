Eaglestaff makes BHS basketball history as school's first Mr. Basketball winner

Treysen Eaglestaff made Bismarck High School history on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 guard capped off a stellar senior season by becoming the first Demon to be named Mr. Basketball.

Eaglestaff was the 10th finalist in school history. The previous nine were Troy Hartmann (1988), Rusty Gillette (1991), Dan Murray (1994), Shane Dettman (1997), Chuck Archambault (1999), Nathan Natwick (2000), Jordan Engelhardt (2005), Jordan Wilhelm (2007) and Dexter Werner (2012).

“I have a lot of pride in playing at BHS,” Eaglestaff said. “We’ve had a lot of great players and to be mentioned with them is pretty incredible.”

Eaglestaff is just the second player from Bismarck to earn the award, which dates back to 1985. Century's Travis Sturdevant (1997) is the other.

Eaglestaff was a three-year contributor for the Demons, but it took plenty of work to get there.

“I was on the C-squad my freshman year. Just to be a finalist for Mr. Basketball was a blessing," he said. "Not in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen."

Wilhelm, one of seven finalists in 2007 for the award and now the head coach at BHS, said it was a major moment.

"I'm emotional thinking about it," he said. "I just know how much work he put in. He earned it. He really did."

Eaglestaff was a landslide winner. He got 16 of 20 first-place votes and 87 points in voting, which was conducted by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt got the other four first-place votes and totaled 55 points. Jayden Yankton of Four Winds-Minnewaukan was third. Trey Brandt of Beulah and West Fargo Sheyenne's Michael Nhial also were finalists.

"We have a lot of great players in the state. To be in the same class as Class B legends like Joe and Trey is really cool," Eaglestaff said. "Those guys have worked really hard to get where they are."

Eaglestaff put together an epic season for the Demons. He led the state in scoring (29.7 points per game) and topped the West Region in steals (2.7) and blocks (1.9) and was second in assists (4.4). He was in the top 10 in rebounding (8.3).

He also finished as the BHS career leader in points (1,634) and three-pointers (230). Additionally, he set school records for single-season points (774) and points in a game (52).

“It feels great because I know how much time I put in,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting anything. I just wanted to be a good player and help my team. It’s been a beautiful experience.”

The Demons advanced to the West Region tournament championship game for the third year in a row. They lost their first two games at the state Class A tournament and finished the season with a record of 19-7.

“It’s not the way we wanted the season to end, but I feel like it was still a good season for us,” Eaglestaff said. “I had great teammates and great coaches. We worked hard and had a lot of fun."

Eaglestaff will play at the University of North Dakota next season. He has hopes of playing beyond his time in Grand Forks.

"I'm excited to go play for (Paul) Sather. When I got the offer from UND it was one of the best days of my life," he said. "I know I have to get bigger and stronger. I'm gonna put the work in lifting. I want to play basketball as long as I can."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.