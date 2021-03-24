Eaglestaff, Kupfer earn first-team all-state honors in Class A boys basketball

Few in the state could fill it up like Nick Kupfer and Treysen Eaglestaff.

Kupfer, a senior for the Legacy Sabers, and Eaglestaff, a Bismarck High junior, were the top two scorers in the West Region.

Wednesday, both were named first-team all-state selections in Class A boys basketball

Kupfer, a 6-foot-3 lefty, averaged 24.3 points per game in leading the Sabers to a 17-7 record and a spot in the state tournament. A University of North Dakota football recruit, Kupfer also ranked fourth in the West Region in rebounding at 7.4 per contest. He made 52% of his shots and 86% on free throws.

Eaglestaff set a new BHS single-season scoring record with 554 points, averaging out to 23.1 per game for the 17-7 Demons, who lost a hard-fought quarterfinal game to eventual state champion West Fargo at the state tournament earlier this month.

The 6-5 Eaglestaff also led the West Region in steals (2.7 per game) and was in the top five in blocked shots.