Eaglestaff, Kupfer earn first-team all-state honors in Class A boys basketball

Few in the state could fill it up like Nick Kupfer and Treysen Eaglestaff.
Kupfer, a senior for the Legacy Sabers, and Eaglestaff, a Bismarck High junior, were the top two scorers in the West Region.
Wednesday, both were named first-team all-state selections in Class A boys basketball
Kupfer, a 6-foot-3 lefty, averaged 24.3 points per game in leading the Sabers to a 17-7 record and a spot in the state tournament. A University of North Dakota football recruit, Kupfer also ranked fourth in the West Region in rebounding at 7.4 per contest. He made 52% of his shots and 86% on free throws.
Eaglestaff set a new BHS single-season scoring record with 554 points, averaging out to 23.1 per game for the 17-7 Demons, who lost a hard-fought quarterfinal game to eventual state champion West Fargo at the state tournament earlier this month.
The 6-5 Eaglestaff also led the West Region in steals (2.7 per game) and was in the top five in blocked shots.
Also voted to the first team by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association were senior Carter Birrenkott from state champion West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne's Jacksen Moni and Deonte' Martinez of Minot, the West Region player of the year. Martinez averaged 22 points per game for the Magicians, who lost to the Packers in the Class A title game in Bismarck. Martinez and Moni were both seniors.
The eight-player second team included Mandan senior Jayce Lowman.
After Kupfer, Eaglestaff and Martinez, the 6-3 Lowman ranked fourth in the West Region in scoring at nearly 21 points per game. Lowman helped the Braves to at 14-9 record and a spot in the state tournament. Lowman shot 43% from 3-point range and 83% on free throws.
Also named to the second team were Wahpeton senior Munezero Desire, Minot sophomore Darik Dissette, Carson Hegerle, a junior from West Fargo, Fargo Davies senior Owen Hektner, Jamestown senior Carson Lamp, West Fargo Sheyenne senior Jah'Heem Leake and Tyler Tollefson, a senior from Wahpeton.