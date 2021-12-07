Eaglestaff goes off for 42 as Bismarck beats Mandan

Treysen Eaglestaff heard the chants.

The Bismarck High senior standout shrugged them off and poured in 42 points in a season-opening 95-84 win at Mandan Tuesday night.

The UND commit scored 22 points in the first half and 20 in the second, but that was far from everything. The Demons' primary ball-handler, at 6-foot-6, also had seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocked shots in a sparkling season debut.

"Yeah, I heard them with the overrated chants," Eaglestaff said. "It felt good to shut them up a little bit. Mandan's a great team. They were really tough, but we got the win. That's what matters most."

Aaron Grubb, Mandan's top player, turned in a stellar performance as well. The burly 6-3 forward, an all-state football player, sank four 3-pointers en route to 31 points. The Braves also got 18 points off the bench from Luke Darras, whose fourth triple of the game gave the Braves a 74-73 lead with 3:30 left.

But clutch 3-pointers from Cole Jahner and Carter Henke late proved critical for the Demons, who were ranked fourth in the Class A preseason poll.

"To drop a 42-ball feels pretty good, but you look at late in the game, I had some bad possessions and my teammates picked me up," Eaglestaff said. "Carter Henke, George Gillette, Cole Jahner can snipe the ball and those guys made some big shots.

"We needed all of it with the way Aaron Grubb was playing. Luke Darras was awesome. Great team win tonight for us, no doubt."

The game lacked flow. The Demons committed 26 fouls, while Mandan struggled with Bismarck's pressure to the tune of 28 turnovers.

Ethan Stotz added 14 points for the Demons before fouling out. Gillette added 13 as 10 BHS players scored.

"That's what we've told the team from Day 1, is that is Treysen good enough to win the game by himself some nights? Maybe, I don't know, probably not, so we're going to need other guys to step up," BHS coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "The fun thing about this team is that we have a number of different guys that are capable of playing really important roles. We have a lot of good basketball players that are going to help us win games ... and we need that."

Eaglestaff tied the single-game school record for points. Quite a start for the Mr. Basketball front-runner, who averaged 23 points per game last season.

"Every night we'll be relying on Treysen to do a lot of things but we've relied on him to do a lot the last two years, so it's not like that's anything different," Wilhelm said. "He's put a lot of time into game. Obviously to have a night like tonight were he's able to tie one of our all-time records, it's a special night.

"But Treysen didn't just force shots for himself. To come in and lead a team in every statistical category in a really tough place to play against a really good team, it was a great performance. We're really proud of him."

In the end, however, it's just Game 1.

"It's a big win for us for sure, but there's a lot we still have to work on," Eaglestaff said. "Obviously, defensively we need to play better and that starts with me. Rebounding, we have to be better, but we can enjoy this one tonight and get back to work tomorrow."

