Eaglestaff excited to team up with other top talent for Lions All-Star Games

One year from now, the University of North Dakota men's basketball roster will have a decidedly Bismarck feel.

Treysen Eaglestaff, North Dakota's reigning Mr. Basketball from Bismarck High, has spent a big chunk of the summer in Grand Forks getting ready for his freshman campaign.

This time next year, he'll be joined by Ryan Erikson and Anthony Doppler, seniors-to-be at Century, both recent commitments to UND. The three have played against each other plenty, but never together.

"It'll be different definitely, but cool I think," Eaglestaff said. "I've never really talked to Anthony, but Ryan and I have talked about stuff. When the time comes, we'll get everybody on the same page."

Eaglestaff is back in town as part of the Lions All-Star basketball series. Game 1 of the series tonight will be a true home game for Eaglestaff at Bismarck High.

"It'll be cool. I'm looking forward to playing in that gym again," he said.

He'll be joined by two other Bismarck players on the Class A team -- Evan Gross and Nathan Fedorchak of St. Mary's. Mandan standout Aaron Grubb also is on the squad. Eaglestaff and Grubb played one summer-ball tournament together back in the day.

"Aaron's a great player. We had a lot of battles," he said.

Eaglestaff's looking forward to playing with West Fargo Sheyenne's Michael Nhial, a Northern State commit and Mr. Basketball finalist, and Adam Kallenbach of Jamestown.

"They're all great players. It should be fun," Eaglestaff said.

The Class A All-Stars will have their hands full.

The Class B team is stacked, including Mr. Basketball finalists Trey Brandt of Beulah, Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt and Jayden Yankton of Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Eaglestaff, Brandt and Hulburt played several summers of AAU ball together for D1 Minnesota. Brandt will play at Minot State next year, the 6-11 Hurlburt at Colorado and Yankton for United Tribes in Bismarck. Joe's brother Gus Hurlburt, who stands 6-9 and is walking on at Big 10 Northwestern, also is on the Class B roster.

"Me, Joe and Trey, we're really close. I always root for those guys whatever they're doing," Eaglestaff said. "It's gonna be some tough games for sure, but we're gonna have fun with it."

Eaglestaff is coming off an epic high school season.

He led the state in scoring (29.7 points per game) and topped the West Region in steals (2.7) and blocks (1.9) and was second in assists (4.4). He was in the top 10 in rebounding (8.3) as well.

Eaglestaff finished as the career leader in points (1,634) and three-pointers (230) at BHS. He also set school records for single-season points (774) and points in a game (52) on his way to becoming the school's first Mr. Basketball winner.

Eaglestaff is playing 2-guard at UND and is staying plenty busy between summer school, daily on-court work and weight lifting sessions.

"It was rough the first week or so, but I'm getting used to it," he said. "It was kind of iffy right away. I didn't know if I should shoot or pass. I didn't want to be the guy that comes in and shoots too much. But I was able to make a few and that got my confidence up."

It's been a rough go in recent seasons for UND. The Fighting Hawks have not had a winning season since 2016-17 and are 15-42 combined the last two years. Eaglestaff believes the future is bright.

"We got some good people over here. We're looking good," he said, specifically mentioning his roommate, B.J. Omot from East Mankato, a top Minnesota recruit last season. "We're working really hard. I think we're gonna surprise some people."