Eaglestaff excited to team up with other top talent for Lions All-Star Games

030522-spt-wda11.jpg

Mr. Basketball Award winner Treysen Eaglestaff of Bismarck High will team up with other top players for the Lions All-Star Games this week. The first game will be played tonight at Bismarck High.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

One year from now, the University of North Dakota men's basketball roster will have a decidedly Bismarck feel.

Treysen Eaglestaff, North Dakota's reigning Mr. Basketball from Bismarck High, has spent a big chunk of the summer in Grand Forks getting ready for his freshman campaign.

This time next year, he'll be joined by Ryan Erikson and Anthony Doppler, seniors-to-be at Century, both recent commitments to UND. The three have played against each other plenty, but never together.

"It'll be different definitely, but cool I think," Eaglestaff said. "I've never really talked to Anthony, but Ryan and I have talked about stuff. When the time comes, we'll get everybody on the same page."

Eaglestaff is back in town as part of the Lions All-Star basketball series. Game 1 of the series tonight will be a true home game for Eaglestaff at Bismarck High.

"It'll be cool. I'm looking forward to playing in that gym again," he said.

He'll be joined by two other Bismarck players on the Class A team -- Evan Gross and Nathan Fedorchak of St. Mary's. Mandan standout Aaron Grubb also is on the squad. Eaglestaff and Grubb played one summer-ball tournament together back in the day.

"Aaron's a great player. We had a lot of battles," he said.

Eaglestaff's looking forward to playing with West Fargo Sheyenne's Michael Nhial, a Northern State commit and Mr. Basketball finalist, and Adam Kallenbach of Jamestown.

"They're all great players. It should be fun," Eaglestaff said.

The Class A All-Stars will have their hands full.

The Class B team is stacked, including Mr. Basketball finalists Trey Brandt of Beulah, Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt and Jayden Yankton of Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Eaglestaff, Brandt and Hulburt played several summers of AAU ball together for D1 Minnesota. Brandt will play at Minot State next year, the 6-11 Hurlburt at Colorado and Yankton for United Tribes in Bismarck. Joe's brother Gus Hurlburt, who stands 6-9 and is walking on at Big 10 Northwestern, also is on the Class B roster.

"Me, Joe and Trey, we're really close. I always root for those guys whatever they're doing," Eaglestaff said. "It's gonna be some tough games for sure, but we're gonna have fun with it."

Eaglestaff is coming off an epic high school season. 

He led the state in scoring (29.7 points per game) and topped the West Region in steals (2.7) and blocks (1.9) and was second in assists (4.4). He was in the top 10 in rebounding (8.3) as well.

Eaglestaff finished as the career leader in points (1,634) and three-pointers (230) at BHS. He also set school records for single-season points (774) and points in a game (52) on his way to becoming the school's first Mr. Basketball winner.

Eaglestaff is playing 2-guard at UND and is staying plenty busy between summer school, daily on-court work and weight lifting sessions.

"It was rough the first week or so, but I'm getting used to it," he said. "It was kind of iffy right away. I didn't know if I should shoot or pass. I didn't want to be the guy that comes in and shoots too much. But I was able to make a few and that got my confidence up."

It's been a rough go in recent seasons for UND. The Fighting Hawks have not had a winning season since 2016-17 and are 15-42 combined the last two years. Eaglestaff believes the future is bright.

"We got some good people over here. We're looking good," he said, specifically mentioning his roommate, B.J. Omot from East Mankato, a top Minnesota recruit last season. "We're working really hard. I think we're gonna surprise some people."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Boys

Class A

Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown, 6-1, G; Nick Carlson, West Fargo, 6-5, F; Ian Motschenbacher, Fargo Davies, 6-0, G; Eric Wentz, Minot, 6-3, G; Brett Limke, West Fargo, 6-1, G; Evan Gross, St. Mary's, 6-3, G; Mike Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne, 6-6, F; Nathan Fedorchak, St. Mary's, 6-2, G; Aaron Grubb, Mandan, 6-3, F; Foday Sheriff, West Fargo, 6-4, F; Diamond McGill, Fargo South, 6-0, G; Treyson Eaglestaff, Bismarck, 6-6, G.

Alternates: Kaleb Larson, West Fargo Sheyenne, G, 6-3; Tyler Kraft, Fargo Shanley, 6-3, G; George Gillette, Bismarck, 6-1, G; Britton Cranston, Dickinson, 5-10, G.

Coaches: Dean Winczewski, Minot; Adam Palczewski, West Fargo.

Class B

William Jiskra, Grafton, 6-4, F; Jayden Yankton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 6-1, G; Gannon Limke, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 6-6, F; Gus Hurlburt, Enderlin, 6-9, F; Trey Brandt, Beulah, 6-1, G; Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 6-3, G; Trapper Skalsky, Beulah, 6-1, G; Zach Hendrickson, Minot Our Redeemer's, 5-11, G; Max McQuillan, Kindred, 6-5, G; Paul Olson, Kindred, 6-5, F; Joel Hurlburt, Enderlin, 6-11, F; Scott Wagner, Ellendle, 6-7, F.

Alternates: Trevon Rodriguez, Fargo Oak Grove, 5-11, G; Adam Nitschke, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6-4, F; Ethan Morin, Dunseith, 6-1, G; Carter Englund, Shiloh Christian, 6-7, F; Tylan Giroux, Standing Rock, 6-3, G; Lance Pitner, South Prairie, 6-2, G; Tevin Dietz, Beach, 6-1, G.

Coaches: Rick Smith, Four Winds-Minnewaukan; Riley Lillemoen, Grafton.

Girls

Class A

Adie Wagner, Fargo South, 5-7, G; Reese Hauck, Dickinson, 5-8, G; Maria Evanson, Minot, 5-9, G; Marissa Burian, Fargo Davies, 5-7, G; Annie Nabwe, Jamestown, 5-9, F; Abby Fletcher, Century, 5-8, G; Rachel Dahlen, Devils Lake, 6-2, C; Alivia Manson, West Fargo Sheyenne, 5-5, G; Peyton Gerving, Bismarck, 5-7, G; Taylor Safranksi, Fargo Davies, 5-7, G; Emily Srejma, Fargo Shanley, 6-4, C; Madison Spacher, Watford City, 5-11, F.

Alternates: Grace Miller, Fargo North, 5-10, F; Morgan Sheldon, Mandan, 5-10, G; Faith Eberle, Mandan, 5-6, G.

Coaches: Jason Schwarz, Minot; Nathan Welstad, Century.

Class B

Megan Roob, Richland, 5-9, G; Bailee Pierce, Hettinger-Scranton, 5-8, G; Abby Duchscherer, Kindred, 6-1, F; Reagan Hanson, Grafton, 5-7, G; Morgan Freije, Langdon-Adams-Edmore, 5-10, F; Quinn Neppl, Benson County, 5-9, G; Cassie Erickson, Grafton, 6-2, C; Terryn Johnson, Kindred, 6-2, C; Molly Musland, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 5-8, G; Lorelei McIver, Glenburn, 6-0, C; Jaylin Cotton, Central Cass, 5-11, F; Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 5-11, F.

Alternates: Tina Freier, Kindred, 5-9, G; Rylie Holzer, Central Cass, 5-4, G; Kya Mauch, Hankinson, 5-9, F; Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian, 6-0, F; Madi Wilhelmi, Beach, 5-6, G; Jacee Turcotte, Trenton, 5-10, F.

Coaches: Sam Brandt, Kindred; Lourie Sieben, Grafton.

Games: Monday, July 11 at Bismarck High School (6/8 p.m.); Tuesday, July 12 at Fargo Davies (6/8 p.m.).

