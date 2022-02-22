Eaglestaff, Demons close out win over Sabers

Bismarck High squandered a big second-half lead last week at home against Mandan.

Tuesday, across town, the Demons did not let it happen again.

Treysen Eaglestaff scored 20 points and the Demons rode a fast start to the second half to a regular-season ending 79-64 win over the Legacy Sabers.

The Demons finished at 16-4 in the West Region and 17-4 overall. The Sabers dropped to 10-10 in the league and 10-11 overall.

“That Mandan game kinda got away from us, but give them credit too for playing well,” Eaglestaff said. “We didn’t have Ethan Stotz in that game. He’s our senior captain, just a really important player for us. Tonight, the key was our defense. Legacy is a good team, but I thought defensively, how we played, made the difference.”

After the Mandan loss, the Demons have responded with road wins over Turtle Mountain and Legacy.

“The last couple weeks have started to feel like tournament basketball where you’re going to get more of these low-scoring, grind-it-out games,” BHS head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “Tonight against a really good Legacy team I thought we executed really well. Our half-court defense, I thought was really good.”

Up eight at halftime, the Demons raced out of the gate after the break.

The Demons scored the first 10 points of the second half, eight by Eaglestaff, to lead 48-30. Later, George Gillette swished a three-pointer and the lead grew to 20 (56-36) with 13 minutes left.

“I shot pretty terrible in the first half, so at halftime they were on me to pass the ball,” Eaglestaff said. “We just worked our butts off on defense. I think it all pretty much starts with that.”

The Demons went up double figures the first time on a 12-2 run, eight of those points by Eaglestaff. Cole Jahner scored in the paint to make it 20-9 BHS at the 10:30 mark of the first half. Jahner finished with 11 points.

“We have so many guys that can knock down shots,” Eaglestaff said. “That’s what makes us good.”

Eaglestaff was a point short of a sixth game with 40 or more points.

“Eaglestaff, the pace he plays at, the way he can see the game, it makes us difficult to deal with,” Wilhelm said. “We have a lot of guys that score and Treysen does a good job of finding them.”

Legacy struggled badly with Bismarck’s full-court pressure. Still, despite 18 first-half turnovers, the Sabers were within eight (38-30) at halftime after Jaxon Kellogg drove and scored at the horn. Kellogg had 14 at the break. Eaglestaff scored 22 of the Demons’ 38 first-half points.

Kellogg led the Sabers with 19 points. Brayden Weidner added 11. Both come off the bench for the Sabers.

For the Demons, Stotz could be ready to play next week, or possibly the week after. The 6-foot-1 senior suffered a significant quad injury during practice on Feb. 14.

“We have a week to get ready, to have a bunch of good chances and we need to because there are so many good teams in our region,” Eaglestaff said. “We’re looking forward to it, but we know it’s gonna be tough."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

