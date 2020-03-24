Dressler, Darras, Fitterer earn all-state honors

The state's media selected a different-looking girls Class A all-state basketball team this year. Some of the offensive thunder that typified many earlier elite teams, is missing.

Fargo Shanley's Reile Payne, a 5-9 senior, is the only 20-point scorer on the five-member first team. Two of the first-team choices averaged under 15 points.

The all-state first team, selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association includes Lakyn Darras of Mandan, Alexis Dressler of Legacy, Jes Mertens of Devils Lake and Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies. Payne and Dressler were unanimous picks.

Payne, a first-team member as a junior and a second-team pick as a sophomore, is the only three-time all-state player on the select team. Mertens was named to the second team as a junior.

Members of the second team are 5-9 senior McKenna Becher, West Fargo; 5-10 junior Julia Fitterer, Century; 5-10 junior Grace Hegerle, Jamestown; 5-10 senior Allie Nelson, Minot, and 5-11 senior Peyton Selle, Dickinson.

