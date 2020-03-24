Dressler, Darras, Fitterer earn all-state honors

The state's media selected a different-looking girls Class A all-state basketball team this year. Some of the offensive thunder that typified many earlier elite teams, is missing.
Fargo Shanley's Reile Payne, a 5-9 senior, is the only 20-point scorer on the five-member first team. Two of the first-team choices averaged under 15 points.
The all-state first team, selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association includes Lakyn Darras of Mandan, Alexis Dressler of Legacy, Jes Mertens of Devils Lake and Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies. Payne and Dressler were unanimous picks.
Payne, a first-team member as a junior and a second-team pick as a sophomore, is the only three-time all-state player on the select team. Mertens was named to the second team as a junior.
Members of the second team are 5-9 senior McKenna Becher, West Fargo; 5-10 junior Julia Fitterer, Century; 5-10 junior Grace Hegerle, Jamestown; 5-10 senior Allie Nelson, Minot, and 5-11 senior Peyton Selle, Dickinson.
You have free articles remaining.
Payne was named North Dakota Miss Basketball last week. She averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals for Shanley. The Deacons finished the shortened season 20-6 and reached the state finals, which were not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dressler, a six-foot senior, averaged 12.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for Legacy. The Sabers finished 22-3 and advanced to the state tournament.
Darras averaged 17.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for Mandan, a state qualifier with a 17-9 record. She is a six-foot senior.
Mertens, a 5-9 senior, averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5.1 steals for Devils Lake. The Firebirds reached the state finals with a 25-1 record.
Wacha, a 5-10 junior, was the point guard for Fargo Davies, a state semifinalist with an 18-8 record. She averaged 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. In addition she contributed 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Fitterer, a 5-10 junior, helped Century to a 21-4 record. She averaged 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds, while making 57 3-pointers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!