Dominant first half carries Shiloh to win over Shiloh, trip to state B

On Thursday, Flasher dug and dug and dug itself a hole in the first half. Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, they dug so deeply that they couldn't crawl back out.
Down 35-17 at halftime, Flasher fell 66-56 to Shiloh Christian in the finals of the Region 5 boys basketball tournament at St. Mary's High School.
Flasher shot 12 percent the first half, sinking just three shots. Amid those dreadful 16 minutes, they fell behind by 23 points at one juncture. A put-back by Shiloh's Carter Englund put the Skyhawks ahead 33-10 with 2:22 to play in the second period.
The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 35-17 at halftime and twice got to within seven in the fourth quarter. A a pair of free throws by Braxton Hatzenbuhler made it 55-48 and Jace Friesz's shot from the paint cut the difference to 57-50 with 1:18 to play.
Shiloh clinched the game, and a trip to next week's state Class B tournament in Minot, with four unanswered free throws that produced a 65-53 cushion with 30 seconds remaining. Luke Wanzek sank the first two gift tosses and Jay Wanzek swished the final two.
Brad Miller, the Shiloh head coach, said the first half was, to some extent, too good to be true. He knew Flasher would come calling.
"Flasher is too good a team. ... We knew it would be a 32-minute game," he said. "We knew they'd come out and battle us the second half. Brian (Nieuwsma) is a great coach and he does a good job with those kids."
A determined man-to-man Shiloh defense made it tough sledding for the Bulldogs all night. The Skyhawks limited Flasher to 24% shooting for the game while shooting 44% themselves.
Khael DeCoteau, a 6-foot-2 senior, connected on three 3-pointers in the first period and finished with 19 points for the Skyhawks, who stand 15-9 with five straight wins. He also hauled down 13 rebounds. Englund, a 6-6 junior, also tallied 19 points.
Luke Wanzek, a 6-2 senior, and Jay Wanzek, a 6-5 sophomore, were next in line with eight points each. They ripped down seven and 10 rebounds, respectively, helping the Skyhawks to a 49-36 advantage on the boards.
Jace Friesz, a 6-3 junior coming off two brilliant regional games, scored 19 points for Flasher but had a tough night on offense. He was 3-for-18 from the field and 13-for-18 at the line. He was himself in the paint, though, snatching 15 rebounds.
Javin Friesz, a 6-1 freshman, scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds.
For a six-minute stretch in the first half, Shiloh looked like a juggernaut, sparkling on both offense and defense. They went on a 16-1 run, hitting their first five shots in a surge that produced a 25-5 lead. Mabahi Baker closed the blitz, nailing a chip shot with 5:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Miller said that explosion was enjoyable to watch -- on both ends of the floor.
"It wasn't just one end (of the floor). We played good offense and we played good defense," he noted.
Flasher concludes the season 18-5 with 11 wins in its final 13 games. Both losses were to Shiloh, in the District 9 championship game and on Thursday.
Luke Wanzek said that six-minute tear was some of the best basketball he's seen in his two years on the varsity.
"That was a great six minutes ... but you're always going for more. You can never be satisfied," he said.
Miller said Thursday's performance had a few shortcomings to go with the highlights.
"We ended up fouling too much in the second half. We've got to play smarter. They scored too many points with the clock stopped in the second half," he noted. "The second half we didn't do a good job defensively."
Indeed, Flasher pumped in 15 free throws in the second half and went 26-for-34 in the game.
Brian Nieuwsma, who was named Region 5 coach of the year, said his team's first half shooting woes were somewhat inexplicable.
"Eleven percent, and they were good looks, too," he observed.
Nieuwsma said the Bulldogs certainly didn't come out firing on all cylinders in the four-point first quarter.
"I wouldn't say we were flat, but a little tentative," he said. "Then (Shiloh) hit some shots and created a little deficit for us."
He lauded his team for giving maximum effort, however.
"I give our guys credit for battling all the way. We cut it to eight or nine (points) but just kind of ran out of time," he noted. "In a game like this with two good teams it becomes a game of runs. And we let them go on too long a run in the first half."