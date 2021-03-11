Dominant first half carries Shiloh to win over Flasher, trip to state B

On Thursday, Flasher dug and dug and dug itself a hole in the first half. Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, they dug so deeply that they couldn't crawl back out.

Down 35-17 at halftime, Flasher fell 66-56 to Shiloh Christian in the finals of the Region 5 boys basketball tournament at St. Mary's High School.

Flasher shot 12 percent the first half, sinking just three shots. Amid those dreadful 16 minutes, they fell behind by 23 points at one juncture. A put-back by Shiloh's Carter Englund put the Skyhawks ahead 33-10 with 2:22 to play in the second period.

The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 35-17 at halftime and twice got to within seven in the fourth quarter. A a pair of free throws by Braxton Hatzenbuhler made it 55-48 and Jace Friesz's shot from the paint cut the difference to 57-50 with 1:18 to play.

Shiloh clinched the game, and a trip to next week's state Class B tournament in Minot, with four unanswered free throws that produced a 65-53 cushion with 30 seconds remaining. Luke Wanzek sank the first two gift tosses and Jay Wanzek swished the final two.

Brad Miller, the Shiloh head coach, said the first half was, to some extent, too good to be true. He knew Flasher would come calling.