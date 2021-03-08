District 9 teams sweep opening round of Region 5 tournament

Flasher replied with a 13-3 burst that put Wilton-Wing in a 32-17 hole. Six of those points were provided by 6-3 junior Jace Friesz, who went on to a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bulldogs led by a minimum of 11 points thereafter, reaching a zenith of 66-42 on a basket by Friesz with just under three minutes to play.

Flasher opened the second half in much the same way that it began the game. The Bulldogs jumped on the Miners 16-7 to start the third period for a 47-27 cushion.

"We've been working on coming out for the third quarter better. Early in the year we were slow coming out of halftime. ... We knew we had to come out stronger in the second half this time, and we sure did," Friesz said.

Friesz swished 11 of 19 shots from the floor and sank all three free-throw attempts. He had 11 points at halftime.

As the sixth man last season, Friesz was the only returning Flasher player with meaningful varsity experience when the season began. He said this year's team has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Last year we advanced to the regional championship game and ended up losing to Shiloh. ... That provided us with a little bit of a spark to get back there. We know what if feels like," he observed.