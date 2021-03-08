District 9 teams sweep opening round of Region 5 tournament

There is more to basketball than turnovers.
No team would call 20 turnovers in a game acceptable, but Flasher showed on Monday that they need't be insuperable.
The Bulldogs found other ways to prevail. They shot 50 percent and pulled down 50 rebounds to defeat Wilton-Wing 66-46 in Monday's quarterfinal round of the Region 5 boys basketball tournament.
With the victory, Flasher moves on to today's 6 p.m. semifinal with New Salem-Almont, a 55-53 upset winner in a thriller with Garrison.
Turnovers slowed Flasher, now 17-3 with victories in 10 of its last 11 games, but it didn't keep the Bulldogs from playing ahead from start to finish.
Flasher defeated Wilton-Wing 70-68 in overtime at Flasher in mid-February, so the bothersome half-court pressure was no surprise.
"We knew about it, for sure," Flasher's Jace Friesz said of Wilton-Wing's half-court pressure. "That helped us prepare. We prepared for pressure all week in practice."
The Bulldogs jumped ahead 6-0, opened a 16-3 gap and led 19-11 at the first quarter break.
Wilton-Wing could get no closer than five points thereafter. A 3-pointer by 6-foot-1 senior Tucker Schiele enabled the Miners to shave the deficit to 19-14.
Flasher replied with a 13-3 burst that put Wilton-Wing in a 32-17 hole. Six of those points were provided by 6-3 junior Jace Friesz, who went on to a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds.
The Bulldogs led by a minimum of 11 points thereafter, reaching a zenith of 66-42 on a basket by Friesz with just under three minutes to play.
Flasher opened the second half in much the same way that it began the game. The Bulldogs jumped on the Miners 16-7 to start the third period for a 47-27 cushion.
"We've been working on coming out for the third quarter better. Early in the year we were slow coming out of halftime. ... We knew we had to come out stronger in the second half this time, and we sure did," Friesz said.
Friesz swished 11 of 19 shots from the floor and sank all three free-throw attempts. He had 11 points at halftime.
As the sixth man last season, Friesz was the only returning Flasher player with meaningful varsity experience when the season began. He said this year's team has grown by leaps and bounds.
"Last year we advanced to the regional championship game and ended up losing to Shiloh. ... That provided us with a little bit of a spark to get back there. We know what if feels like," he observed.
"Our mindset was to go out there and give it all we've got, and so far we've been doing a great job of it," he added.
Javin Friesz, a 6-1 freshman, also did yeoman work, finishing the game with 15 points and 11 retrieves. Landon Frederick, a 6-foot senior, added 14 points.
Sutton Berg, a 6-foot senior, tallied 19 points for Wilton-Wing, which closed its season with a 13-10 record. He was the only Miners player to reach double figures. Landyn Miller, a 6-2 junior, yanked down 10 of the Miners' 29 rebounds to go with seven points.
Wilton-Wing struggled offensively, connecting on just 16 of 65 shots for 25 percent accuracy.
Jace Friesz said that was somewhat understandable. He said it took an adjustment for him the first night of the District 9 tournament, which was also held at the St. Mary's gym.
"It seemed like it took a while to settle in," he said in retrospect. "Now we have our groove in this gym and that helped a lot."
Tonight's game with New Salem-Almont will be Flasher's third. The Bulldogs won 71-52 in a regular-season game and 54-52 in last week's district semifinal.
New Salem-Almont 55, Garrison 53
New Salem-Almont and Garrison ran parallel paths through the first 24 minutes with the game tied at all three quarter stops.
The issue wasn't decided until the last possible moment. Wyatt Kuhn, a 6-foot-3 eighth grader, popped in a 10-footer with the clock running down to break a 53-53 deadlock.
New Salem-Almont appeared to be in the driver's seat in the final minute. A three-point play by 6-3 senior Logan Becker put the Holsteins ahead 53-47 with 42 seconds to play.
A Garrison 3-pointer made it 53-50, and the Holsteins left the door open when Becker went 0-for-2 at the free-throw line in successive possessions.
Connor Kerzmann pulled the Troopers even, sinking a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining.
That gave New Salem-Almont enough time to hustle the ball down the court and set up a high-percentage shot.
The Holsteins thus avenged a 63-54 loss at Garrison in mid-February.
Dylan Rud, a 5-10 junior, led three Holstein double-figure scorers with 18 points. Kuhn and Becker added 13 each.
Kerzmann scored 21 for Garrison, which dropped to 17-5.
New Salem-Almont advances to the semifinals with a 13-10 mark.
Shiloh 76, Washburn 52
Shiloh Christian, the District 9 champion, used a 25-point second quarter to open a 41-22 halftime lead. The Skyhawks were in charge the rest of the way while improving to 13-9.
Luke Wanzek, a 6-foot-2 senior, set the pace for Shiloh with 20 points. Carter Englund, a 6-6 junior, and Jay Wanzek, a 6-5 sophomore, added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Skyhawks gunned in 13 3-pointers in the course of the evening, four of them by Luke Wanzek.
Shiloh advances to a semifinal clash with Standing Rock, the No. 3 seed. The teams have met twice previously with Shiloh winning 75-47 during the regular season and 67-42 in last week's district tournament.
Standing Rock 69, Central McLean 59
Standing Rock, ahead by eight points at halftime, made its move with a 22-point third quarter. That put the Warriors in charge 51-40 with eight minutes to play.
Dayne Abbey, a 6-foot senior, scored 26 points for Standing Rock, 12 of them in the fourth quarter. Xander Vetter, a 5-11 senior, added 13 points for Standing Rock, now 10-9.
Central McLean, 13-9, got 24 points from 6-3 senior Gunner Jacobs, who sank three of the Cougars' seven 3-pointers. Six-foot junior Julius Anderson added three treys and 17 points for Central McLean.