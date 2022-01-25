Dissette, Minot earn second win over Bismarck High

Minot solidified its spot as a serious Class A contender Tuesday night in Bismarck.

Darik Dissette, Minot's 6-foot-4 junior star, flirted with a triple double as the second-ranked Magicians earned their second win of the season over the Demons, 92-87.

Minot improved to 11-1 on the season, while dropping No. 3 BHS to 9-3. The Magicians won the first meeting Jan. 7 in the Magic City, 79-67.

"Bismarck's a good team, so to come in here and beat them is a pretty big win for us," Dissette said. "We beat them at our place, so we knew we'd have to come out with a lot of energy tonight."

Dissette, a key player last season on the Magicians' state runner-up squad, stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 2 blocked shots.

"I just try to be a leader for our team and do whatever's necessary to help us win," Dissette said. "Sometimes it's helping guys get in the right spots, and stuff like that, but we have a lot of good players. We're getting better and that's exciting."

Both teams had four players score in double figures and the Magi had two more that were close.

"We have a lot of guys that can score," Dissette said.

It showed.

Minot scored 43 points in the first half and 49 in the second, holding off a late push from the Demons.

Aric Winczewski, a freshman guard, scored 17 points off the bench, three of them giving Minot a 70-62 lead with 6 minutes left.

Bismarck stormed back with a 12-2 run, six of those points coming on 3-pointers by Cole Jahner to knot the game at 72-all.

Four straight points by Morgan Nygaard, who had 15 points, and a bucket by Dissette pushed the lead back to six. Minot never trailed again.

"Energy is our main thing," Dissette said. "We started out the game the right way, had a little slump in the middle of the first half, but in the second half we picked it back up to where it needed to be."

Seemingly buried, Bismarck got five straight points to make it interesting late. Treysen Eaglestaff made two free throws after a technical foul was called on Minot. On the in-bounds play, Eaglestaff heaved a deep three-pointer with two players on him, the shot banked it to cut the lead to 90-87 with 11 seconds left.

Eric Wentz, who was called for the T earlier, coolly sank two free throws to ice the win. Wentz finished with 18 points. Grayson Schaeffer, a freshman added nine points off the bench. Jaeger Gunville had eight.

Bismarck, which lost its second straight game, got another near-triple double from Eaglestaff. The 6-6 senior poured in 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals.

"They score a lot of points," Dissette said. "We knew we had to give great effort on defense."

Ethan Stotz finished with 12 points for the Demons, who host Williston Friday. Preston Lemar and George Gillette had 11 points each. Jahner ended with nine.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.