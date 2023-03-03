The Minot Magicians are a win away from doing something that hasn’t been done in the West Region in nearly two decades.

On Friday, the Magicians defeated Jamestown 65-48 in the West Region tournament semifinals to earn a berth opposite Bismarck Century in tonight’s region championship game. A win would give Minot a third straight title, a feat last accomplished only once, by Bismarck High between 2003 to 2005.

First-team all-stater Darek Dissette scored a game-high 24 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists for the Magicians. Aric Winczewski added 11 points and six rebounds. The Magicians made 28 percent of their three-pointers, but more importantly held the Blue Jays to just 33 percent shooting.

“We guarded these last two games as well as we have all year over 72 minutes of basketball,” Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. “I’m just really proud of our kids’ attitudes, they executed the game plan. And we had enough guys step up and make plays today.”

For the second straight night, Logan Conklin had double digit rebounds with 12, to go with eight points and two blocked shots. The Magicians also got 13 points off the bench.

“When it comes down to it you need bench play, and that was another thing. I think our bench was phenomenal,” Winczewski said.

There was nothing magical about it, as Minot simply dominated every aspect of play in pursuit of a third straight state Class A championship. A scoring surge off the opening tip gave Minot all the breathing room it needed. The only time it trailed was 3-0 after Noah Meissner’s three-pointer 40 seconds into the game made it 3-0 Blue Jays. Seventeen of the game’s next 19 points belonged to Minot.

Dissette scored 13 points in the first half but he had a lot of help from his teammates. Jaeger Gunville and Kaiden Helm had five points each at the half, and Conklin was hard at work on the glass again, collecting eight of his rebounds in the first half.

Minot’s largest lead in the first 18 minutes was 19 points, 36-17 after Morgan Nygaard’s three-pointer with 2:52 left in the half.

Defensively, Minot forced 19 turnovers while giving it away just seven times.

With the win, the Magicians already have pulled off one three-peat, beating the Jays for the third time. They won twice in the regular season, 58-47 and 73-67.

“All of us as a team feel pretty confident. We’ve had two pretty good games,” Dissette said. “Double-digit wins in the West Region tournament, we can’t ask for more than that. “

Dissette credited Minot’s defense with the win. It allowed only one player to reach double figures, that being Ryan Larson, who had 11 points.

“We just have to do the little things tomorrow, keep them out of the paint and defend,” he said.

To get the region three-peat, Minot will have to do something it hasn’t been able to this season, that is beat unbeaten Century. The Patriots won the first meeting 76-67 and the second 82-71.

“When it comes down to it, targets or whatever, it’s just going out playing,” Winczewski said. “Hopefully we’ll go out and see a very good game (Saturday).”