Demons shake off slow start, beat Braves

Four minutes into the game, the Bismarck Demons had scored one field goal and were looking at a double-digit deficit.

Once the momentum changed, it changed in a hurry.

“I knew our press would speed them up and it did,” said Demons junior guard Peyton Neumiller. “We got a lot of layups and wide open shots and we hit them. I just knew we would get on a roll.”

The Mandan Braves came out swinging, jumping out to a 12-2 lead on Friday night on Senior Night at the Karlgaard Gym. But Bismarck was unfazed. By halftime, the Demons had an 11-point lead en route to an 80-56 West Region victory over the Braves.

“I don’t know if it was just the emotions of senior night and those four seniors who have meant everything to me and everything to our program, it’s just an emotional start to the game,” BHS coach Bill Shetler said. “And Mandan came out and jumped on us before we could kind of gather ourselves but credit to our team and credit to our girls, they responded in a big-time way.

“And from that point on, from when it was 12-2, we played really well, so I’m really happy with how we responded to that emotional start. We got on the floor, showed a lot of mental toughness.”

Neumiller scored nine of her 15 points in the first half, helping spark a pair of big runs as Bismarck turned the game around.

“Our energy was really big,” Neumiller said. “I think it made a big impact. That’s what got us back the lead.”

“We were just a step slow, those first couple of minutes,” Shetler said. “We let them get right to the middle, get right to the lane. But we cleaned it up and I’m proud of our girls for that.”

The Demons took their first lead at 20-19 on a 14-4 run capped by a Neumiller three-pointer and a Paige Breuer drive to the basket.

Bismarck (14-3, 13-3 West Region) won its fifth straight game, thanks in part to its balance and depth. Despite some early foul trouble, the Demons had nine different players score.

“Once one person hits one, it’s contagious,” Neumiller said. “Another will hit one, another will hit one. We just had to find them.”

The Demons went on a 12-0 run to turn a five-point lead into a 32-21 advantage with 2:35 left in the first half. A few minutes later, Ali Gulleson sank a three-pointer and added a putback to make it a 13-point lead (39-26).

BHS led 41-30 at the break. After giving up 12 points in the opening four minutes, they put the clamps down on the Braves.

“We do that every game. We try to speed them up and we just try to outwork people every game on the defensive side. It showed there that hard work pays off,” Neumiller said.

Neumiller finished with 15 points and Payton Gerving, despite early foul issues, added 11.

“Points don’t really matter to me. All I want to do is win. That’s all I want to do,” Neumiller said.

The Demons got 42 points from their bench, including a game-high 16 from Breuer and 12 from Gulleson.

“That’s our strength,” Shetler said. “We have good players, but we have 10 or 11 that when they come into the basketball game, everybody expects them to contribute.

“Paige Breuer played well tonight, Jersey (Berg) hit some big shots for us, Raya Rood played good … we just have a number of girls that we expect when they step onto the floor to go out and produce and they really did tonight.”

A 16-1 run early in the second half pushed Bismarck’s advantage to 23 points at 58-35 with 11:47 remaining. They led by as many as 25 points down the stretch.

Shetler was happy with the energy he saw from his team.

“Our girls, they love each other and they played as hard as they possible could for those four seniors tonight and that was really cool to see,” he said.

McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Braves, helping stake them to the early lead by scoring the game’s first five points. Jordan Toman added 12 for Mandan (9-8, 9-7 West Region).

It was a big win for the Demons in their final home game before the postseason.

“You have to keep the momentum going in the right way,” Shetler said. “We want to keep playing well and tonight, minus our start I think we did take a step forward. Our defense was really good, offensively we moved the ball, spaced them out, got wide open shots and the girls found each other so I’m happy with the progress we made tonight.”

Mandan hosts Century on Thursday before finishing the regular season on Tuesday, March 22 at Jamestown.

Bismarck travels to Turtle Mountain on Thursday and wraps up the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Legacy.

