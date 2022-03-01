Demons riding hot streak into West Region tournament

Bismarck High is riding a heater into the West Region tournament.

The Demons, ranked No. 5 in the final Class A poll of the season, have won eight straight going into their West Region tournament quarterfinal on Thursday against Mandan.

During the streak, the Demons have been dominant, winning by an average of 27 points per game.

"Just the way we've been playing has been encouraging and nice to see," BHS head coach Bill Shetler said. "Defensively, we've been really getting after it, and offensively, other than a half against Legacy, the basketball has really been moving well and that's when we're at our best. It's been fun to watch."

At 16-3, the Demons' only losses are to No. 1 Century twice, both competitive games, and vs. No. 2 Minot.

Among the deepest teams in the West, if not the state, Shetler shuffles 10 and even 11 players in comfortably.

"I think it's kind of reaffirmed the depth we've been building over the last couple of years," Shetler said. "The credit goes to those kids. They've worked hard. They've put the time in. We're not just playing 10 and 11 for the sake of doing it, those girls have earned the chance to be on the floor."

The depth bears that out in their stats through 19 games.

Seven Demons are averaging five points or more. Junior Peyton Neumiller is their top scorer (14.8), rebounder (4.9) and passer (3.1).

Payton Gerving is right behind scoring-wise at nearly 14 per game. The senior guard also has made a region-best 56 three-pointers on a stellar 44 percent shooting from deep.

Senior Ali Gulleson is good for nearly eight points per game, while sophomore Paige Breuer and senior Miyah Holzworth come in just under seven per contest. Jersey Berg, a sophomore, is just under six points per game. Senior Sydney Gerving is at five.

As a team, the Demons have 295 assists.

Such things, including the winning streak, high ranking and lofty record, matter little.

"They know what's going on, but it's not something we talk about or concern ourselves with," Shetler said.

There's a reason for that, he said.

"When you get into tournaments with as many good teams as there are, on any given night we feel like we can beat anybody, but at the same time we could lose to anybody if we don't play our best," Shetler said. "This group of girls is good at just focusing on one game at a time. Giving that team our full attention and not looking beyond that."

For the Demons, that's Mandan on Thursday in the last quarterfinal of the night, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Braves (10-10) have their full attention.

"It's not a true one-and-done situation, but that is in the back of your mind just with the urgency that comes with playing in tournaments this time of year," Shetler said. "It's a different atmosphere. There's a lot at stake. We're excited, it's a fun time of year. Playing with composure will be really important. You're not going to start changing things up now. We're going to go with what's got us here."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

