Demons pick up road win in season opener

It took a while for the Bismarck Demons to find their footing in their season opener.

But after a slow start, BHS finished the first half strong and came out flying to start the second half en route to a 61-54 West Region road victory on Tuesday night in Mandan.

“I like the way we competed,” Bismarck coach Bill Shetler said. “Mandan was coming in off their first game, so that always is a little bit worrisome. They’ve gotten some game experience. But the way we battled and competed – I was happy with that.

"Other than that, there’s a whole lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up. But just our competition and our rise to the occasion – I was impressed with that.”

Ali Gulleson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Miyah Holzworth scored in the paint to open a 15-5 run midway through the first half, turning a 13-9 Mandan lead into a 24-18 BHS advantage.

Peyton Neumiller hit a 3-pointer during a 10-5 spurt that pushed the Demons’ lead to double digits at 34-24 late in the first half.

“We got a couple of stops and we feed off of that,” Shetler said. “But we moved the basketball a little bit more.

“We had so many possessions where it was one pass, shot or two passes, shot. When we threw four or five passes and actually made them play some defense, we found good shots and those ones typically go in. Moving the basketball was probably the key to making some of those shots.”

Peyton Gerving and Mia Hinsz hit 3-pointers as the Demons opened the second half on a 14-7 run, taking a 15-point lead at 48-33 after back-to-back buckets by Katie Greff and Peyton Gerving.

“The second half was big. I wish we could have sustained it a little bit more,” Shetler said. “We missed a couple free throws down the stretch that could have iced it but we’ve got a bunch of skilled basketball players that are ready to step up and make shots and quite a few of them did today.”

Gerving led three players in double figures for the Demons with 15 points. Neumiller added 13 and Gulleson 11. Ten different players scored in the contest for BHS.

“That’s kind of what our strength is,” Neumiller said. “Peyton Neumiller is going to be our leader but we played 10 girls tonight and I expect all 10 to be able to contribute. We have to use our depth to our advantage.”

The Braves battled back. Down by 15 with 10:38 remaining, Mandan went on a 17-6 run to make it a two-possession game with just under four minutes remaining.

McKenna Johnson scored eight of her 15 points in the second half to help spark the comeback.

Down by nine (54-45) with six minutes left, the Braves for a bucket from Faith Eberle, a putback from Johnson and a free throw from Hailey Markel to pull within 54-50.

Payton Gerving stopped the momentum with a big 3-pointer with 3:37 remaining, pushing Bismarck’s lead back to seven at 57-50.

Defensively, the Demons were aggressive and forced Mandan into some mistakes.

“That’s kind of our calling card,” Shetler said. “We’re small, so we have to dictate pace and tempo.

“If it takes them eight seconds, nine seconds to get across the halfcourt line, that’s what our goal is. If we get them to throw it out of bounds a couple of times, then that’s better for us. But we have to dictate how the tempo is played every game.”

Eberle added nine points and Markel and Morgan Sheldon each had eight for Mandan. Jordan Toman chipped in with seven.

Both teams return to action on Friday, with Mandan (0-2, 0-1 West Region) visiting Century and Bismarck (1-0, 1-0 West Region) hosting Jamestown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0