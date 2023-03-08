In a senior class not lacking studs, Bismarck's Peyton Neumiller stacks up with the best.

The versatile 5-9 guard not only ranks among the top players in her grade, she's etched her name into the BHS record books this season.

Heading into the final weekend of her high school career, Neumiller is the Demons' all-time leader in assists (266) and steals (259), while ranking second in scoring with 1,111 points.

One, however, does top her list.

"I think the assists mean a lot more," she said. "Those are harder to get and when you get an assist, you're helping your teammate and the team."

She's done plenty of that. Neumiller and the Demons take a 19-5 record to Fargo for their quarterfinal game against West Fargo on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Packers, among the biggest teams in the state, have two top seniors on their roster in NDSU-bound Miriley Simon (22 ppg, 10 rpg) and Chloe Pfau (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 apg). Simon is 6-2. Pfau 5-11. The Demons don't have anybody over 5-10, but have strengths of their own.

"West Fargo is really big. Boxing out and rebounding are going to be huge for us," Neumiller said. "I think our press will have an effect on them. Hopefully, we can get up and down and wear them down."

Neumiller's senior season, her fourth on varsity, has flown by, she said. Doing so while breaking four school records -- she had 10 assists in a single game and was part of a 19-for-19 effort from the line for the Demons against Mandan -- have made for a memorable season.

The records have been a byproduct of her productive play, not anything she was actively seeking out.

"It's pretty cool breaking four records, but it just kinda happened," she said. "My coaches and teammates were a big part of it. You can't do anything alone. It's a team game, so everybody had a part in it."

Bill Shetler, who set the record for most wins (143) by a Demons head coach Saturday in their state-qualifying win over Jamestown, said Neumiller brings the total package.

"The biggest thing with her is, she's as solid of an athlete as we've had and it's allowed her to be incredibly versatile," Shetler said. "I mean, you don't score over a thousand points, have over 200 assists and 200 steals if you're not a complete player. She's very unique. You just don't see numbers like that very often."

Neumiller has basketball pumping through her veins. Her mother, Stacy (Hintz) Neumiller, played for St. Mary's in high school and the University of Mary in college.

"My mom always brought me to the Wellness (Center) and taught me moves and what it takes to be a good player," Peyton said. "She's always pushed me to do my best, but always have fun."

Shetler saw the fruits of their labors grow from year to year.

"She's added something to her game every year. She's always had that innate play-making ability, but even from last year to this year, she improved her jump shot immensely," Shetler said. "A lot of it is natural. Her court vision and basketball IQ are pretty rare, but she's put in a ton of time, too. She's worked hard to become the player she is."

The state tournament this weekend features a bumper crop of marquee seniors. Along with Neumiller, Simon and Pfau, Century' dynamic duo of Bergan Kinnebrew (21.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.2 spg) and Logan Nissley (21.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4 spg, 2.6 apg) will be playing their final high school games. So too will Legacy's Alyssa Eckroth (13 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.2 apg) and West Fargo Sheyenne's Maya Metcalf (12 ppg, 9 rpg), a 6-2 post.

Neumiller, who also plays soccer at BHS, hopes to continue her basketball career in college. Where that is remains up in the air, although she's already got her academic pursuit planned -- nursing.

Before that, she's hoping to lead the Demons on a deep tournament run.

"It's the best teams, so we'll have to be at our best," she said. "For us, it's just being confident and believing in ourselves. When we do that, we're a pretty good team."