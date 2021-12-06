Demons look for better finish this season

Bismarck High is looking for a better finish this season.

The Demons, ranked No. 4 in the preseason Class A girls basketball poll, open the season tonight in Mandan against the Braves with disappointment of how last year ended still fresh in their minds.

"We don't want to dwell on last year, that's over, but we definitely had a sour taste in our mouths that motivated us through the summer and fall," BHS coach Bill Shetler said. "Overall, we have a belief and confidence in one another and we're excited for the season. I truly believe we have a group of girls that are working toward the same goal."

The Demons went 14-6 in the regular season last winter and won their opening game at the West Region tournament, only to lose two in a row to have it end one win from state.

"There were a lot of positives, just a disappointing ending," Shetler said.

The Demons will feature the same style of recent seasons, lots of substitutions and plenty of full-court pressure.

"Anywhere from 9-11 on a given night," Shetler said of his rotation. "With the style we play, we need contributions from a number of girls and I do think we have the depth to do it where we're not having a drop off depending on who's on the court."

Junior Peyton Neumiller is the Demons' top returner. She averaged 13.5 points per game, while also dishing out 68 assists last season.

"Offensively, she can score and she's a playmaker, but defensively she's also very good," Shetler said. "She's added to her jump shot in terms of her range. We're definitely looking for big things from her."

The Gerving twins -- Payton and Sydney -- also are back to fill guard spots. Payton is a three-year starter and averaged 10 points per game last season. Sydney is a "ball of energy" the rest of the team feeds off, Shetler said.

The Demons are small again, 5-9 senior Miyah Holzworth is the tallest returner. She averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds last season.

Other experienced returners are junior Ali Gulleson and sophomore Paige Breuer, both guards.

With the lack of size, rebounding is key.

"We have to find a way to compete and not get totally demolished on the glass," Shetler said. "Everyone is going to have to pitch in."

He said limiting fouls and turnovers, with the frenetic pace the Demons play at, also is of importance.

"We need to be smart," Shetler said. "We need to limit the careless fouls and turnovers."

Three West Region teams are ranked in the preseason top 5. Century, coming off an unbeaten season, is ranked No. 1. The Demons are No. 4, followed by Legacy at No. 5. The Sabers knocked off BHS in a state-qualifier last season.

Century, Legacy and St. Mary's started the season with nonconference wins Saturday.

The West Region and state tournaments both will be played at the Bismarck Event Center in March.

Before any of that, the Demons will rekindle an old flame with Pierre Riggs for a nonconference trophy game. The BHS girls play in South Dakota on Feb. 11, while the boys teams meet in Bismarck the same day.

The Demons' home opener is Friday against Jamestown.

"There's been a buzz in practice. The girls came ready to get going," Shetler said. "With the mixture of girls we have, the athleticism and scrappiness and being able to utilize a lot of different players, we feel good about the possibilities this season."

