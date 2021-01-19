Demons hold off late push from Sabers to earn big West Region win

In a matter of four minutes, a 16-point lead was cut to one.

With four minutes to play and the game on the line, the Bismarck High girls were unfazed.

The Demons answered a late Legacy charge, finishing the game on a 10-4 run to post a 61-54 West Region victory over the Sabers on Tuesday at the Karlgaard Gym.

A big West Region victory over a Legacy team that was receiving votes in the latest Class A poll and entered the night just a game back in the West Region standings was a mark of how much the Demons have progressed.

“They’re a tremendous team,” BHS coach Bill Shetler said. “They have skilled players all over the place, so we knew they were going to make a run. We didn’t want it to be that quick, just a blink of an eye and boom, it’s to one. But two weeks ago, I don’t know if our girls would have hung on and found a way to win that one so I’m super happy with the steps we took forward tonight.”

Bismarck used runs of 15-4 and 10-2 in the first half to build a 13-point lead and was up 27-20 at the half. A 10-2 second-half run gave the Demons a 16-point advantage at 47-31 with 8:05 remaining.

Then Legacy caught fire, using a 19-4 run to trim it to 51-50 on an Alyssa Eckroth jumper with 4:00 to go.