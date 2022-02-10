Demons find a different way with shots not dropping, get past St. Mary's

With the shots not dropping, Bismarck High had to find a different way.

They did.

The Demons grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, five by Ethan Stotz, and overcame an early 13-2 deficit, to pull away from St. Mary's 78-67 Thursday night on the north side of Bismarck.

"When the shots aren't dropping, you gotta find different ways," said senior Stotz, a key contributor the last three years for the Demons. "We have a lot of great shooters, but sometimes they don't go down. Our coaches preach rebounding all the time and tonight that was the difference for us."

The Demons, ranked fifth in the Class A, made just 4 of 26 three-pointers and 31 of 78 overall, but a 17-3 second-half run proved decisive.

Stotz had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 25 points and seven boards. Three of Eaglestaff's 25 came from half court at the first-half buzzer.

"It almost felt like a tournament atmosphere tonight where we weren't making shots, guys get a little tight, then you have to be able to do something else," BHS head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "For us, that's crashing the glass and most importantly, I thought our half-court defense was really good."

St. Mary's made the Demons earn it.

Jacob Goettle, who had eight points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Saints, gave St. Mary's a 45-39 lead with 12 minutes left on a putback in the paint.

From there, the Demons scored 17 of the next 20. Quin Hafner hit a key three-pointer to make it a two-point game (48-46). Caden Fischer tied with another stickback and Kyler Scott's tip in gave the Demons the lead.

"It's all effort," Stotz said of the Demons' rebounding prowess, made more impressive by Eaglestaff (6-6) being the only player above 6-3 on the roster. "Those extra possessions can end up being huge."

Stotz's contributions sometimes don't show in the stat sheet, but Wilhelm said the Demons are very aware of his value.

"He's just a warrior," Wilhelm said. "His energy and leadership really show on a night like tonight. He just does a lot of things that aren't going to show up in the stat sheet, but he's an incredibly important player on our team and just a good basketball player."

Twelve players scored for the Demons, who improved to 14-3.

"We don't say we have five starters, we say we have 13 starters, and for us to be at our best, we need everybody contributing," Wilhelm said. "We're putting those kids on the floor because they deserve to be out there."

Everyone was needed against the Saints, who put up a strong effort coming off a 15-point road loss to Turtle Mountain on Monday.

"St. Mary's is a good team. They have a lot of good shooters. We knew it wasn't going to be easy tonight," Stotz said. "We had to fight for this one. It's a good win for us."

Nathan Fedorchak poured in 23 points to lead the Saints, including four three-pointers. Evan Gross added 16 points for the Saints, who play at No. 3 Century on Tuesday.

The Demons host Pierre, S.D., tonight at 7:30.

"St. Mary's is a good basketball team. I'm really proud of our effort tonight," Wilhelm said. "I feel like we're making progress and headed in the right direction."

